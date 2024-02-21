Waud Capital Partners Forms New Partnership with Experienced Software Executive Paul Salay

Waud Capital Partners teams up with experienced industry executive to seek to acquire and build a leading data and information-focused technology company

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has formalized an executive partnership with Paul Salay to pursue software platform investments in the data and information technology and solutions markets.

Mr. Salay is an accomplished software executive with more than 30 years of operating experience across the software and tech-enabled services continuum with a particular emphasis on business models that exist within a data- or information-centric ecosystem. He brings broad operational expertise and a deep understanding of the key functions within software organizations that drive growth and efficiency. Mr. Salay has a long history of scaling middle market businesses by building and empowering strong teams to execute organic value creation initiatives complemented by strategic acquisitions.

Most recently, Mr. Salay served as Chief Executive Officer of Syndigo, where he led the organization through multiple successful private equity-backed sale processes while driving the evolution of the broader product information management and digital asset management markets. During his time at Syndigo, Mr. Salay revolutionized the company by expanding its suite of products and services, entering new vertical end-markets, enhancing the sales and go-to-market strategy, and completing several strategic and complementary acquisitions. Prior to Syndigo, Mr. Salay held senior leadership positions at MarketTrack (now Numerator), Cision, Gartner, and LRN.

"I'm ecstatic to partner with Waud Capital to strive to identify and build industry-leading businesses in the data and information technology space," said Mr. Salay. "As an operator first, I was drawn to Waud Capital's unique approach to partnering with executives, selecting investment niches, and supporting businesses on their growth journeys with access to the full range of resources across Waud Capital's Ecosystem. I believe there is an opportunity to drive transformational growth outcomes with Waud Capital."

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Paul," said Justin DuPere, Partner at Waud Capital. "Paul has an accomplished track record of value creation across his career. We're looking forward to committing significant resources to the partnership and working closely with Paul as we search for a differentiated platform across these markets and support its growth and transformation."

Rich Roggeveen, Principal at Waud Capital, added, "Our partnership with Paul builds upon both Waud Capital's experience within the broader software landscape as well as around the knowledge technology business model, which we broadly define as oriented around a content, technology, and expertise-driven value proposition. Our robust network and successful growth track record across these sectors position us as an excellent partner for companies operating in data- and information-centric environments." 

About Waud Capital Partners
Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 450 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

