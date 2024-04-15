Waud Capital Partners Hires Jessica Schmitt to Lead Investor Relations

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Jessica Schmitt has joined the firm as Head of Investor Relations. Jessica has over 12 years of fundraising and investor relations experience across private equity, growth equity, structured capital, and private credit. She will play a pivotal role in building and managing relationships with the firm's investors, consultants, and advisors and conveying the firm's differentiated investment approach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to the Waud Capital team. Her extensive investor relations background, deep understanding of the private equity landscape, and passion for the role make her the perfect candidate as we continue to enhance our capabilities and expand our portfolio," said Reeve Waud, Managing Partner of Waud Capital. "I look forward to seeing all that we accomplish together."

Matt Albers, Parter at Waud Capital, adds, "We have realized strong growth over the past several years, and the addition of Jessica's expertise will further bolster the firm's investor relations platform and support its strategic growth objectives."

Before joining Waud Capital, Jessica served as Head of Investor Relations at Arrowroot Capital, a global growth equity firm focused on investments in enterprise SaaS companies. While at Arrowroot, she led the firm's fundraising, investor relations, and communication efforts.

Jessica began her career at The Riverside Company, where she was most recently a senior member of the investor relations and fundraising team, working with investors globally across buyouts, growth, structured capital, and credit strategies. Jessica received a BA in Political Science from Loyola Marymount University.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has completed more than 460 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

