Waud Capital Partners Promotes Matthew Albers to Partner

News provided by

Waud Capital Partners

29 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (WCP), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Albers to Partner.

"As Waud Capital Partners has grown, capital markets have become increasingly important. Matt's promotion is in recognition of his leadership and expertise within this sphere, which has benefited the firm and our portfolio companies. In addition, he has taken on a broader leadership role within WCP, creating co-investment opportunities and helping to drive investor relations. This is an important promotion in the firm's continued evolution. Speaking for the entire partnership, we're thrilled to call Matt our partner," said Reeve Waud, Founder and Managing Partner of Waud Capital Partners.

Matt joined WCP in 2019 as Vice President of Capital Markets. Matt has meaningfully advanced the firm's approach to financing through his strong relationships and deep understanding of the capital markets landscape. During his tenure, his efforts have resulted in more than $5 billion of financing commitments across more than 60 transactions throughout WCP's portfolio. In addition, Matt has made meaningful contributions by providing the firm's institutional investors with an expanded range of opportunities, including co-investments and private credit. His elevation to Partner is a testament to his industry expertise, firm leadership, and dedication to Waud Capital's success.

"Talent is core to our investment approach at WCP, and that includes talent within our portfolio as well as within our firm. Matt exemplifies top talent, and I look forward to seeing his continued success as a vital part of our leadership team," said Justin DuPere, Partner at WCP.

Prior to joining WCP, Matt worked at Antares Capital where he focused on structuring, underwriting, and syndicating debt financings for PE-backed companies. Matt holds a BBA in Finance from the Seidman School of Business at Grand Valley State University, an MS in Finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology's Stuart School of Business, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software & technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 450 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gabriel Torres, Vice President – Investor Relations
(312) 676-8431
[email protected]

SOURCE Waud Capital Partners

