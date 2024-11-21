Waud Capital Partners Releases First Annual Responsible Investing Report

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud Capital"), a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm specializing in the healthcare and software and technology sectors, today announced the release of its first annual Responsible Investing report.

"While today marks the publication of our first Responsible Investing report, our journey of responsible investing began long before the adoption of that term," said Reeve B. Waud, Managing Partner of Waud Capital. "Responsible investing is not a niche activity but a core tenet of who we are and what we care about; it is also intelligent investing."

The report outlines Waud Capital's work to address material environmental, social, and governance factors in all phases of the investment lifecycle, from pre-diligence and due diligence to portfolio management and monitoring. To make this possible, Waud Capital has engaged a third party since 2022 to conduct ESG surveys and calculate Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. The goal is to build a baseline of data and to begin the awareness, education, and appreciation journey for the firm and its portfolio companies.

Waud Capital is excited to share its progress to date. Click here to read the Waud Capital 2023 Responsible Investing Report in full.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare and software and technology. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has completed more than 460 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

