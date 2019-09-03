Waud Capital Partners with Health & Safety Institute

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners ("Waud" or "Waud Capital"), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Health & Safety Institute ("HSI" or "the Company"), an industry-leading compliance and training technology platform enabling organizations to create safer workplaces and reduce financial and reputational risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HSI provides various services through its two primary business divisions: Workplace Compliance Solutions and Emergency Care Solutions. The core Workplace Compliance offerings includes workplace safety training and chemical and SDS management software while HSI's Emergency Care solutions encompass emergency care training, certification and ongoing responder education. All solutions are offered under one integrated and cloud-based platform that enables organizations to address the key pain points of workplace safety, training and compliance.

Chad Birckelbaw, HSI's Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Our new partnership with Waud provides HSI with growth capital and operational expertise, which will enable the company to continue building its technology platform and further its commitment to making the workplace and community safer. Waud's investment is a testament to the Company's exemplary products, technology and value proposition to our customers, and we look forward to their support as we execute the next phase of HSI's growth."

Justin DuPere, Partner at Waud Capital, commented, "HSI is a strong platform and a great fit with Waud Capital's Business & Technology Services portfolio. We are partnering with an industry leading CEO and management team that have successfully built HSI into a market leader and laid the foundation for tremendous growth and expansion. The Company sits at the center of a highly fragmented compliance and training software market with attractive tailwinds, and we plan to capitalize on these industry dynamics to further accelerate growth."

Added Rich Roggeveen, Vice President at Waud Capital, "As a thesis driven investor, our partnership with Chad and HSI culminated from years of deep research and careful diligence of the corporate compliance and training markets. The Company remains well positioned to deliver continued growth with a robust product suite, industry leading proprietary content, a scalable platform and a strong management team. We look forward to leveraging our industry knowledge as well as the skillsets and tools existent within the Company to develop and grow the HSI platform."

About Health & Safety Institute

The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EH&S – from emergency care training; to workplace safety training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services. For more information, visit www.hsi.com .

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion since its founding in 1993. Waud Capital partners with exceptional management teams to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 275 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com .

