Waud Capital Partners with Software Executive Philippe Ozanian to Build a Market-Leading Software Platform Company

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waud Capital Partners (Waud Capital), a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm, today announced a new executive partnership with Philippe Ozanian to pursue investments in the Human Resources ("HR") Technology and broader vertical software markets. Mr. Ozanian is a highly accomplished software executive and leader in change management with over 25-years of experience. Waud Capital has initially committed $150 million of equity capital to this initiative.

Mr. Ozanian has created significant value across multiple companies throughout his career. Most recently, Mr. Ozanian served as Chief Executive Officer of InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance management software backed by Apax Partners and previously Thomas Bravo. Additionally, Mr. Ozanian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in HR Technology having held HR executive roles at multiple blue-chip corporations including Siemens, Johnson & Johnson and Olivetti. Mr. Ozanian's track record includes consistent growth and value creation for shareholders, as well as recognition for thought leadership and a strong employee culture.

"We are very excited to partner with Philippe to build a world class HR Technology platform," said Justin DuPere, Partner of Waud Capital. "He has created tremendous value throughout his career and brings significant experience and a deep network of relationships across highly attractive markets. The demand for scalable HR solutions is growing rapidly and Philippe's background in both software and human resources will allow us to identify, evaluate and grow the most attractive solutions in the industry."

With the partnership with Mr. Ozanian, Waud Capital adds an executive who brings substantial growth experience and enhances its significant experience within the HR Technology market. Waud's existing experience includes workforce training, compliance and corporate philanthropy, through its current investments in Health and Safety Institute, CyberGrants, and PSI Services, alongside a deep software portfolio. Current cloud-based and software portfolio investments include ChiroTouch, iOFFICE, and Sphere Commerce.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to partner with Waud Capital to acquire and grow a business in the HR Technology sector," added Mr. Ozanian. "HR is increasingly becoming a more strategic corporate function and technology is changing dynamics by boosting the attractiveness of third-party solutions. The team at Waud Capital has differentiated themselves through their impressive track record and thesis development within the HR Technology sector as well as deep experience in the broader software industry."

"Our partnership with Philippe demonstrates Waud's commitment to identifying and partnering with leading executives as its core investment strategy," added Richard Roggeveen, Vice President of Waud Capital. "Placing top executives in targeted markets strengthens the opportunity for transformational growth. We're thrilled about the prospects of what we can accomplish with Philippe and the team we build together."

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.0 billion since its founding in 1993. Waud Capital partners with exceptional management teams to build market leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 280 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, visit www.waudcapital.com .

Investment Team Contact:

Justin DuPere, Partner – Investment Team

(312) 676-8410

jdupere@waudcapital.com

Business Development Contact:

Phil Olson, Partner – Business Development

(312) 676-8401

polson@waudcapital.com

Investor Contact:

Meghan Slentz, Director – Investor Relations

(312) 676-8431

mslentz@waudcapital.com

Media Contact:

Nick Rust – Prosek Partners

(646) 818-9252

nrust@prosek.com



SOURCE Waud Capital Partners

