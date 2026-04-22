Waukesha Bearings Unveils Innovative NordAlign Bearing for Wind Turbine Main Shafts

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waukesha Bearings, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced fluid film bearings and magnetic bearing systems, today announced the launch of the NordAlign™ bearing, specifically engineered for wind turbine main shafts. This groundbreaking technology is designed to enhance turbine reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and streamline installation.

"Waukesha Bearings is committed to advancing technologies that not only improve efficiency and performance but also reduce operational costs for our customers," said Chris Johnson, VP and General Manager of Engineered Bearings. "The introduction of the NordAlign bearing represents a significant step forward in wind turbine technology and aligns with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the renewable energy sector."

NordAlign bearings are built for durability and reliability, often outlasting existing main bearing options. Tilt pads dynamically adjust to both radial and axial shaft movements, helping optimize load distribution and extending lifespan. When maintenance and repairs are required, NordAlign bearing pads can be replaced uptower, eliminating the need for expensive jack-up vessels and cranes. The modular design easily scales to accommodate larger wind turbine models, while the optimized pad shape allows for straightforward integration into the nacelle, simplifying installation whether retrofitted to existing equipment or installed in a new application.

NordAlign bearings deliver high performance across a wide range of operating conditions, including assembly, low-speed idling, and extreme events. To meet the unique demands of wind applications, Waukesha Bearings uses its in-house materials development and testing expertise to create TruTech® engineered polymer, specially formulated to maximize wear resistance and enhance performance, even in harsh operating environments.

For more information about the NordAlign bearing and Waukesha Bearings, please visit www.waukbearing.com.

About Waukesha Bearings:

Waukesha Bearings® is a global leader in the design and manufacture of engineered hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearing systems, and high-performing seal technologies. Optimized for top performance in oil & gas, power generation, marine, and industrial markets, Waukesha Bearings products are engineered to provide low power consumption, reduced operating temperatures, and increased reliability and efficiency. Typical applications include gas, steam, and hydro turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, gearboxes, pumps, and motors. Waukesha Bearings is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at www.waukbearing.com.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, gas turbine, marine, industrial, chemical, and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal, FW Murphy, and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes fluid film bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods, and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability, and productivity, and is backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Precision Components Contact:

Robin Vodenlic

(281) 939-2450

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover