Wave Is Here! Holland America Line's View & Verandah Offers Upgrades, Onboard Spending Money, Beverage Card, Kids Sail Free and More

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for wave season, Holland America Line's popular View & Verandah promotion is back and more robust than ever before with a special $50 beverage card bonus for booking early. Guests who book select 2020 and 2021 cruises to practically all of Holland America Line's global destinations and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys will receive a stateroom upgrade, onboard spending money up to $500 per stateroom, free or reduced fares for kids to plan spring breaks or summer vacations, 50% reduced deposits and 10% off select shore excursions.

Suite bookings also receive prepaid stateroom gratuities. Plus, when View & Verandah bookings are made by Jan. 17, 2020, Holland America Line will include a $50 beverage card per guest. View & Verandah runs through Feb. 28, 2020.

"We listen to cruisers about the perks they most appreciate, so we've put together an incredible View & Verandah promotion that is packed with extras providing extraordinary value," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "Many travelers are already looking to book a cruise next year or in 2021. With View & Verandah, they can reserve their dream itinerary and receive special benefits to make it all the more memorable and affordable."

As part of the View & Verandah offer, guests can book an ocean-view stateroom for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Depending on the length of cruise and category of stateroom, guests can receive onboard spending money up to $500 per stateroom. The onboard spending money is available to the first and second guests in a stateroom and can be used for specialty dining, spa services, gift shop purchases, beverages and more.

Free and reduced fares for kids apply to any guests traveling as the third and fourth guests in the same stateroom. Guests who reserve select shore excursions prior to embarkation can take advantage of 10% savings if booked by March 14, 2020. A 50% reduced deposit makes it even more affordable to plan a Holland America Line cruise.

As an added bonus, suite guests also receive prepaid room gratuities in addition to the other perks. And each guest in a stateroom booked by Jan. 17, 2020, will get a $50 beverage card.

Cruise destinations featured in the View & Verandah sale include Alaska cruises and Land+Sea Journeys, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal and South America, as well as holiday sailings.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 400 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

