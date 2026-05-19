Wave Life Sciences Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

The sponsorship helps expand proven strategies to consistently detect a genetic, irreversible, and progressive condition in patients with liver and/or lung disease.

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaDetect, the nonprofit organization powered and funded by the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F), today announced Wave Life Sciences as an inaugural industry sponsor. The support further strengthens efforts to accelerate routine targeted detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) in people impacted by liver and/or lung disease, consistent with clinical practice guidelines.

Wave Life Science

AlphaDetect is dedicated to identifying everyone at risk for this progressive, irreversible genetic condition by elevating awareness and removing barriers to detection. The organization will provide free genetic testing for Alpha-1 in their proprietary laboratory, at no cost to insurance or patients. In addition, they provide support from a committed engagement team for healthcare providers. These efforts will increase the availability of Alpha-1 detection tools and support at the practice level while also partnering with healthcare providers to strategically advance protocols and technologies across healthcare systems.

"We know from conversations with the Alpha-1 community that AATD (Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency) is highly underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed. We're proud to support AlphaDetect as an inaugural sponsor and especially excited about this centralized lab for Alpha-1 testing and detection, supported by a team dedicated to the Alpha-1 community," said Christopher Wright, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Wave Life Sciences. "In addition to genetic testing, AlphaDetect is part of a broader effort to connect people living with Alpha-1 to care, resources, and ongoing research that may potentially have a significant impact on their quality of life and the progression of their disease."

"Alpha-1 is a progressive, genetic lung and liver condition where delays in detection may have real, irreversible consequences," said Julie Murray, CEO of AlphaDetect. "The ability to scale proven approaches to identifying at-risk patients, quickly and systematically, can inform timely decisions for those impacted. The support and commitment from Wave Life Sciences are important and appreciated as we continue to advance Alpha-1 detection."

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, with more than 90% of affected individuals estimated to be unidentified. It is also the leading known genetic risk factor for COPD and is associated with liver disease in both children and adults. Importantly, detection also provides a point of entry into the Alpha-1 community, opening the door to the comprehensive information, support, and resources needed for the journey ahead.

"This support builds on Wave Life Science's focus on novel approaches to support the Alpha-1 community and represents an important step forward in how we advance detection," said Scott Santarella, CEO of the Alpha-1 Foundation. "By expanding these efforts through AlphaDetect, we can identify more individuals earlier and deliver on A1F's mission of improving their lives."

The latest clinical guidelines recommend testing for Alpha-1 in all individuals with COPD, treatment-resistant asthma, or unexplained liver disease. Yet real-world results fall far short of this. AlphaDetect is committed to closing the gap. Wave Life Science's sponsorship and commitment will help AlphaDetect scale efforts to enhance provider education, broaden detection strategies, and work across the Alpha-1 community to identify individuals with Alpha-1.

About AlphaDetect

AlphaDetect, founded in 2025, accelerates detection to uncover everyone genetically at risk for Alpha-1. Located in Durham, NC, AlphaDetect will operate as a limited liability company and a non-profit subsidiary of Alpha-1 Foundation, holding tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information, visit https://alpha1.org/alphadetect/

Contact: Cindy Machles

917-453-9760

Email: [email protected]

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

For more information, visit www.wavelifesciences.com

Contact: Katie Sullivan

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

617-949-2936

[email protected]

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by the condition worldwide. A1F has invested over $100 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 130 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, visit alpha1.org

Contact: Jeanne Kushner

Senior Director of Communications & Policy

877-228-7321

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation