Wave of State Legalizations Drives U.S. Market Forecast Up to $30B in 2022

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today released quarterly updates to its long-term forecasts for the legal U.S. and Canadian cannabis markets. Headset's projections are revised at the end of each quarter to provide cannabis industry participants and observers with the most relevant and accurate market data at category level and in total. This is Headset's first quarterly update for its comprehensive forecasts, which launched earlier this year.

The U.S. and Canada market forecasts include 13 Canadian provinces and territories and 36 U.S. states and jurisdictions with any level of legalization (recreational and medical), and the data will be presented in the aggregate for each calendar year. With Headset's new methodology, forecasts cover at least fifteen months and at most two years.

Key takeaways from the Overall Market View update include:

U.S. forecast for 2022 has surpassed $30B , strongly driven by the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in multiple states including Connecticut and New York

Little changed in Canada's market forecast, which is still expected to reach $4B by 2021

Headset's category market view examines each country's individual market structure and projects how trends in each category might evolve over time. All forecasts are dependent on current levels of legalization and regulations, which are subject to change.

Key takeaways from the Category Market View update include:

Category share in the U.S. will see little change between 2020 and 2022, with certain trends balanced out by new legal markets

Flower will remain the main growth driver for the U.S. market well into 2022, when its contribution to total market sales reaches 47%

In Canada , Flower share drops 6.5% between 2020 and 2022 from 57.5% to 51% while all other categories remain fairly stable

