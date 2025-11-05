The viral, tech-powered haircare brand makes its debut on Target.com, introducing an exclusive holiday bundle of the Blowout Boost in Target stores nationwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wavytalk, the award-winning brand redefining at-home haircare with sleek, salon-quality tools, is thrilled to announce its official launch in stores and on Target.com. The expansion brings Wavytalk's top-rated innovations, including the Blowout Boost, Steamline Pro, Whirlwind Pro, Heatwave Pro, Blown Away, and Airsculpt 5-in-1 to one of the nation's most trusted retailers, with an exclusive in-store debut timed for the holiday season.

Wavytalk Expands with Target.com Debut and Exclusive In-Store Launch This Holiday Season

Beginning in October, Wavytalk's cult-favorite Blowout Boost will roll out to select Target stores nationwide. Available only at Target, the in-store launch features an exclusive holiday bundle pairing the viral heated thermal brush with a Detangling Brush — a perfect gift-ready duo designed to make styling effortless from start to finish.

With its signature blend of high-performance technology and user-friendly design, Wavytalk has earned a loyal following among beauty enthusiasts, professional stylists, and everyday users alike. Now, Target guests across the country can experience the brand's most in-demand tools, from steam-powered straightening brushes to ultra-fast drying hair dryers and high-performance curling wands – all crafted to deliver sleek, hydrated styles with minimal heat damage.

"Our expansion into Target marks an exciting step in making professional-level hair tools more accessible to more people," said Marina Fernandez, Senior Brand Marketing Director at Wavytalk. "Target shoppers are savvy, style-driven, and results-focused, exactly the kind of consumer we love to connect with."

Known for combining innovation with affordability, Wavytalk continues to disrupt the haircare category with tech-forward features like negative ion functions, adjustable heat settings, and steam-powered capabilities. This milestone retail partnership not only accelerates Wavytalk's national growth but also supports its mission to empower all hair types with easy-to-use, effective tools that transform at-home styling.

Wavytalk products are available now on Target.com, with the exclusive Blowout Boost holiday bundle launching this month in 450 Target stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.wavytalk.com or follow @wavytalkofficial on TikTok and Instagram.

About Wavytalk:

Wavytalk is an expression-first hair brand built on Hair Talks, a platform that celebrates the connection between hair and self-expression. Hair Talks embodies Wavytalk's belief that every strand tells a story and that styling can inspire creativity, confidence, and a sense of community.

The brand creates intuitive, high-performance tools that transform everyday styling into a statement, empowering people to look good, feel good, and show up as their truest selves. Guided by the mission to make styling effortless without compromising hair health, Wavytalk designs tools that are fast, versatile, and engineered for minimal damage with maximum results. From sleek strands to bouncy curls, every product is crafted to unlock self-expression across all hair types and textures.

