WAX and dfuse Partner to Launch Powerful Suite of APIs for WAX Developers

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands and MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)™ today announced a partnership with dfuse , the blockchain API company, to offer developers a powerful API platform to drive first-rate user experiences for dApps that run on the WAX Blockchain.

dfuse is a platform that empowers dApp developers to build modern blockchain applications with fast, fluid interfaces that deliver exceptional user experiences. Bringing developers easy, real-time access to deep data from the chain will empower compelling dApp experiences, while at the same time decreasing development time and effort.

dfuse Co-Founder and CEO Marc-Antoine Ross believes WAX is a natural addition to the EOSIO and Ethereum blockchains that dfuse currently supports: "As the earliest adopters of digital assets and virtual currencies, gamers are often looked to as being the first massive market to adopt blockchain technology. And as the most promising platform in the gaming space, WAX is well-positioned to meet the needs of this large user base. dfuse looks forward to working with the WAX team to empower a large and growing network of dApp developers and enterprise partners that will deliver a ton of business value to mainstream users."

"Building dApps can be a laborious process for developers, many of whom need the same basic features and functionalities," said Lukas Sliwka, CTO of WAX. "dfuse APIs, combined with WAX's fast-growing microservices layer, give developers the time-saving tools they need to create performant, scalable dApps."

dfuse is deploying a full suite of powerful developer solutions to WAX that includes:

With dfuse, developers will be able to unleash the power of real-time UX to their dApps, unlocking new possibilities for their users.

WAX's fully distributed infrastructure and microservices layer are detailed in WAX's protocol white paper , available in the WAX Developer Hive . Also, coming soon, community developers who build upon the WAX Blockchain will become eligible to participate in the WAX Worker Proposal System. To learn more, visit The WAX Worker Proposal System.

About dfuse

dfuse, the blockchain API company, helps developers build performant applications by organizing the world's decentralized data.

Powered by its low-latency architecture, its robust APIs make it possible to stream real-time state updates, conduct lightning-fast searches and provide irreversible transaction guarantees all for the first time using a simple API call. The company's flagship products, dfuse Stream, dfuse Lifecycle, dfuse Search and dfuse On-Demand Networks, are available today and offer a suite of powerful features that make it easy for developers to customize and deliver first-rate user experiences.

The future of the Web is being built right now by blockchain pioneers who are revolutionizing the way companies, organizations and societies form, operate and interact. Permissionless innovation awaits.

To sign up for free and start building, visit www.dfuse.io

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , YouTube , and Telegram .

