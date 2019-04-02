Waxing the City Offers Slam-Dunk Deal for College Basketball Fans

WOODBURY, Minn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based Waxing the City is providing Final Four fans with a bold opportunity sure to make the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament is a hair-raising experience.

To help those who trekked to all the way to Minnesota to support their team, college hoops fans with a ticket to either semi-final game or the championship game can visit any participating Waxing the City in the Minneapolis area and receive a complementary wax of their team's logo – on their chest or back. Waxing services will be performed by trained Cerologists™ beginning Wednesday, April 3. But you better sign up early – only the first 10 qualified fans at each location will receive a complementary wax and appointments are required.

Waxing the City locations offering the fan-centric waxing services include:

Woodbury : 295 Radio Drive, Suite A, Woodbury, MN ; (651) 735-2222

: 295 Radio Drive, Suite A, ; (651) 735-2222 Roseville: 2100 Snelling Avenue, Roseville, MN ; (612) 504-1110

2100 Snelling Avenue, ; (612) 504-1110 St. Louis Park : 3700 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, MN ; (952) 378-1317

3700 Grand Way, ; (952) 378-1317 Golden Valley : 8525 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN ; (612) 567-0657

8525 Golden Valley Road, ; (612) 567-0657 Richfield: 6551 Lyndale Avenue S, Richfield, MN ; (612) 404-1916

6551 Lyndale Avenue S, ; (612) 404-1916 Maple Grove : 7895 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN ; (736) 416-2082

7895 Main Street, ; (736) 416-2082 St. Paul: 2046 Pinehurst Avenue, Saint Paul, MN ; (651) 699-1717

2046 Pinehurst Avenue, ; (651) 699-1717 Eagan: 1278 Town Centre Dr Suite 105, Eagan, MN ; (612) 404-0996

To make an appointment: Contact Waxing the City

"Minneapolis has been buzzing with excitement over hosting the Final Four and Championship games all month," says Brand President Angela Jaskolski. "With the tournament ending in our backyard, Waxing the City is looking forward to helping fans support their teams in a unique, new way. We are doing our part to make sure fans from all over the country have as much fun as possible while they're here."

For anyone looking for an innovative way to rep your team, let Waxing the City's Cerologists™ help you take your fandom to the next level in a clean, inviting and urban-chic environment. Cerologists™ at Waxing the City are experts concentrating exclusively on providing waxing services. Each Cerologist™ receives ongoing education on trends to help clients achieve their perfect look. The techniques honed by each Cerologist™, paired with high-quality waxes, are designed to make even the most intimidating service (we're looking at you, Brazilian) as comfortable and painless as possible.

ABOUT WAXING THE CITY

Waxing the City is a franchise devoted solely to the art of waxing, catering to both women and men. Founded in 2003, in the trendy LoDo neighborhood of Denver, CO, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio, to a regional phenomenon. By 2010, Waxing the City added three studios in the greater Denver area and also expanded to Dallas, TX. From the start, the founders have been committed to hiring the best and making them better. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist® (esthetician) at Waxing the City completes an extensive training course before they serve clients. In late 2012, the founders of Waxing the City partnered with MN-based Anytime Fitness, LLC, and the world's largest co-ed fitness franchise. Anytime Fitness is leveraging its tried-and-true franchise support systems to Waxing the City franchisees. For more information, please visit WaxingTheCity.com/franchise or call (866) 956-4612.

