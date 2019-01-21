Waxman Industries, Inc. Terminates Plan of Merger

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waxman Industries, Inc. announced today that the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") entered into by and among Waxman Industries, Inc., Waxman Holdings, Inc. and Waxman Merger Sub, Inc. on January 16, 2018, has been terminated. The Merger Agreement was terminated pursuant to a Termination and Release Agreement among Waxman Industries, Inc., Waxman Holdings, Inc. and Waxman Merger Sub, Inc. dated January 21, 2019.

Waxman Industries Inc. is one of the leading suppliers of specialty plumbing, floor and surface protection, other hardware products to the repair and remodeling market and leak detection and water mitigation products to distributors, retailers and the consumer. The Company's Common stock trades on the Pink Sheets under the symbol "WXMN.PK" ®. The Company's Class B Common Stock does not trade in the public market.

