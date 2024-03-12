Way Releases All-in-One Platform to Streamline Experiences for Brands

"Way now provides the only all-in-one experiential platform that supports brands holistically as they scale experiences." Post this

"Over the last couple of years, we've witnessed a steady growth in the variety of experiences offered by hospitality brands. This ongoing innovation in the market was a driving force for our product expansion."

"Instead of relying on separate solutions for each type of guest experience, brands need a unified platform that alleviates the complexity of managing these diverse offerings," explains Way's Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Stocker. "Way now provides the only all-in-one experiential platform that supports brands holistically as they scale experiences."

Way launched Host, its first product, in 2020 so brands could efficiently curate experiences crafted and hosted by local partners and staff.

Reserve, launching today, streamlines the management and selling of resource-based experiences like cabanas and wellness offerings. Its immersive mapped view of resources powers more complex offerings while fueling upsell opportunities.

Activate, also new, simplifies the building and execution of onsite ticketed events, shows, and activations that put brands on the map and elevate their awareness.

With all three products, brands can launch experiential offerings on their website, where customers discover and reserve directly. The backend dashboard provides a unified place for staff to book on behalf of guests, modify scheduling and availability, and build new experiences.

Resorts like Turtle Bay harness the power of Way's technology to build beautiful digital journeys and offer everything from cabana reservations to horseback rides with local guides. Ancillary revenue has increased 75% since launching with Way. AutoCamp has utilized Way across its portfolio to realize a core part of its mission: to make it easier for people to interact with nature by providing host-led adventure programming.

Other revered hospitality brands, like The Inn at Mattei's Tavern (Auberge Resorts Collection) and Charleston Place, are recognized locally and nationally as community centerpieces thanks to the bespoke events and activations they launch through the Way platform.

As experiences continue to play a core role in driving brand loyalty and profit, Way is uniquely positioned as the category-defining platform to empower brands to capitalize on the experience economy.

SOURCE Way