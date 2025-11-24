Way.com Introduces New Features to Make Parking Easier, Faster, and More Transparent

Company launches redesigned journeys, new payment options, and an instant booking feature to simplify parking reservations

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Way.com (Way), one of the most widely used parking platforms in the United States, has rolled out a series of product enhancements, designed to make parking simpler, faster, and more transparent for customers. From a revamped app experience to new payment options and smarter booking flows, the improvements reflect the company's focus on removing everyday parking frustrations. These improvements represent its strongest effort yet to build a parking experience that is clear, fast, and centered around what customers have asked for.

"Our goal this year has been to build features that directly address our customers' feedback and questions," said Aman Chheda, Vice President of Parking at Way. "We want them to feel confident about parking with us and the changes we are making because every update was created to make parking smoother and more transparent."

Key updates and how they benefit customers:

Redesigned booking journey: Makes reservations easier with clearer navigation, better layout, and fewer steps.

Makes reservations easier with clearer navigation, better layout, and fewer steps. Apple Pay and Google Pay integration: Gives customers a faster and secure checkout option.

Gives customers a faster and secure checkout option. Scan & Pay: Drivers can scan a QR code at participating locations and pay instantly without downloading an app or creating an account.

Drivers can scan a QR code at participating locations and pay instantly without downloading an app or creating an account. Revamped confirmation emails: Emails now include detailed parking instructions, directions, and lot contact information so customers know exactly where they are going. This will reduce confusion and minimize the need for follow-up with customer support.

Emails now include detailed parking instructions, directions, and lot contact information so customers know exactly where they are going. This will reduce confusion and minimize the need for follow-up with customer support. Total Price Toggle: Shows the full cost upfront so customers can avoid hidden fees and understand their price before booking.

Chheda noted that hidden fees are one of the biggest frustrations for customers across the industry and emphasized that transparency is central to Way's approach. "Nothing frustrates a customer more than discovering hidden fees after they've reached checkout. Parking should never come with surprises. The Total Price Toggle feature gives users full clarity upfront, so they know exactly what they're paying and why," says Chheda.

Way plans to release more updates in 2026, maintaining its focus on making the app and website intuitive, transparent, and easy to use for its customers.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by over 10 million operators and owners across the U.S. The company is also a pioneer in digital parking solutions, helping millions of drivers find, book, and pay for parking with ease across airports, cities, and cruise ports.

As the leading auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

Media Contact:

Aileen Aquino

[email protected]



SOURCE Way.com, Inc