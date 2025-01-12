Wayfair and Google Cloud Announce Expanded Partnership to Transform Online Retail with Gemini

With Google's advanced Gemini models and Google Workspace, Wayfair is now able to enhance product catalog, employee productivity, and customer experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair and Google Cloud today announced an expanded partnership to significantly enhance the online retailer's product catalog with Google's advanced Gemini models on Vertex AI and to improve employee collaboration by deploying Google Workspace to its thousands of employees worldwide. By using Google's AI technologies, Wayfair has already seen improvements in workforce efficiency and operational cost savings.

"At Wayfair, we believe gen AI is the key to unlocking the next generation of retail experiences," said Fiona Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Wayfair. "With Google Cloud, we've been able to efficiently scale and enrich our product catalogs, enabling us to support a more seamless and engaging shopping experience for our customers."

Gemini on Vertex AI for Automated Catalog Enrichment

In the fast-paced world of e-commerce, surfacing the right products at the right time is crucial. Wayfair is already seeing results from its use of Gemini on Google Cloud, including:

Faster Time-to-Market: Instead of manually tagging each new product across its 30 million product portfolio, Wayfair is using Gemini on Google Cloud to automatically categorize products, reducing the time needed to curate new and update existing product listings by 67%.

Instead of manually tagging each new product across its 30 million product portfolio, Wayfair is using Gemini on Google Cloud to automatically categorize products, reducing the time needed to curate new and update existing product listings by 67%. Significant Cost Savings: By removing the tedious process of manually tagging attributes like color and style, Wayfair estimates it will drive hundreds of thousands in cost savings per year.

By removing the tedious process of manually tagging attributes like color and style, Wayfair estimates it will drive hundreds of thousands in cost savings per year. Better Listing Quality: Gemini's ability to analyze images opened up new possibilities for Wayfair, such as automatically catching errors in product dimensions listed in the catalog, leading to better customer satisfaction.

Gemini's ability to analyze images opened up new possibilities for Wayfair, such as automatically catching errors in product dimensions listed in the catalog, leading to better customer satisfaction. Improved Customer Experience: Increasing the accuracy of product attributes like color and subject, and improving the coverage of these attribute tags in the catalog, improved conversion rates when customers use these filters by ~2%.

Increasing the accuracy of product attributes like color and subject, and improving the coverage of these attribute tags in the catalog, improved conversion rates when customers use these filters by ~2%. More Responsible Content Management: With Gemini, Wayfair now has a scalable, AI-augmented process for identifying and flagging inappropriate materials.

Gemini for Workspace to Enhance Employee Productivity

In addition to catalog enrichment, Wayfair is also leveraging Gemini for Google Workspace to improve the productivity of employees and create better experiences for them. Wayfair has had success using Gemini in Gmail, Google Docs, and more to help employees streamline and collaborate on tasks like drafting and responding to emails, summarizing and proofreading documents, building presentation templates, and more. Wayfair is also finding success using Gems, which are customized versions of Gemini to help with tasks or get deep expertise in new areas. With Gemini for Workspace and Gems, Wayfair has seen a boost to employee productivity, enhanced collaboration, and improvements in creativity across the organization.

"Wayfair is redefining what's possible in retail with Google Cloud's generative AI," said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue at Google Cloud. "By harnessing the power of Gemini and Google Workspace, Wayfair is not only automating complex tasks and boosting employee collaboration, but also creating more personalized and engaging experiences for every shopper. This is a prime example of how AI can transform businesses and deliver tangible benefits to customers and employees."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a suite of productivity apps, including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Meet, Vids, and more, that are trusted by more than 3 billion users and over 10 million paying customers. Google Workspace helps people and teams do their best work across any device, from anywhere. AI has been used in Google Workspace for years to improve grammar, efficiency, security, and more with features like Smart Reply, Smart Compose, and malware and phishing protection in Gmail. Now, Gemini for Google Workspace brings AI into the entire suite.

SOURCE Google Cloud