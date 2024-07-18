Wayfair Announces Black Friday in July Sale

Up to 80 percent off all things home July 26-29

BOSTON, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the destination for all things home, is celebrating Black Friday in July with four days of exclusive sales, including flash deals that drop every 24 hours and limited quantity doorbusters at jaw-dropping prices across brands like Blackstone, Cuisinart, GE, and Sealy. Beginning July 26 at midnight ET, shoppers can save on everything they need for their dream homes – from hosting essentials to home improvement, appliances to area rugs, and everything in between – with free shipping sitewide.

Sales will run across Wayfair's family of brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane. Plus, Wayfair Professional members get Pro-exclusive deals on thousands of products. Customers can shop the sale online, on the Wayfair app , or in-person with unique deals at the new Wayfair store outside Chicago, IL and at all AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane retail stores.

"We are excited to bring a Black Friday sale to our customers this July, with our best deals since Way Day," said Jon Blotner, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. "This sale provides our customers with tremendous value and selection to outfit their homes and businesses with just what they need to enjoy the rest of summer or prepare for back to school."

Preview Top Deals

July 26-29, Wayfair shoppers can save up to 80 percent across all styles and categories. Here's a preview of some of Wayfair's top Black Friday in July deals:

Save $100 on the Blackstone Griddle starting at $199.99

on the Blackstone Griddle starting at 65% off GE 7 Speed Mixer for $99.99

70% off Outdoor Patio Set for $399.99

55% off Wayfair Basics Sheet Set starting at $15.99

Save $25 on the Bissell ProHeat Carpet Cleaner for $109.99

