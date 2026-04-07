Wayfair Announces First Florida Store in Fort Lauderdale, Opening in 2027

New location at Galleria Fort Lauderdale will be part of the center's major redevelopment

BOSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced it will open its first large-format store in Florida at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, as part of the center's comprehensive redevelopment. Scheduled to open in late 2027, the new location will span approximately 94,000 square feet across two levels, marking a significant milestone in Wayfair's continued physical retail expansion.

Rendering of Wayfair Fort Lauderdale Store

"As we continue to grow our retail footprint, entering Florida with a namesake store is an exciting next step for Wayfair," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "Galleria Fort Lauderdale's transformation creates an ideal setting for us to introduce our in-store experience to a new community of customers."

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, long a cornerstone of South Florida's retail landscape and now under new ownership, is strategically planning a significant redevelopment aimed at reestablishing it as a vibrant, mixed use destination with an updated mix of retail, dining and lifestyle offerings. Wayfair's presence will play a key role in this transformation, helping to welcome the community back and bring new energy to one of South Florida's most well-known shopping destinations.

"This is an exciting time as Galleria Fort Lauderdale advances its visionary plan to revitalize one hundred percent of the cherished mall with sought-after retail brands, while also creating an upscale urban environment with residential offerings,'' said Sandeep Mathrani, managing partner of Atlas Hill Real Estate, one of the mall's leading joint venture partners. "Wayfair will be an anchor to the redevelopment of Galleria Fort Lauderdale, and a perfect fit for how we are envisioning the transformation of this center."

The Fort Lauderdale location, which will be situated at the end of the mall, will offer customers Wayfair's extensive assortment across key home categories, including furniture, décor, housewares, appliances and more. Shoppers will also have access to Wayfair Verified products curated by the company's experts, as well as dedicated design services to support projects of all sizes — from simple updates to full home transformations.

Like its stores in the Chicago area and Atlanta, Wayfair's Fort Lauderdale location will reflect the local community, with assortments tailored to the South Florida customer and lifestyle. The store will feature products and design inspiration that align with the region's coastal aesthetic, indoor-outdoor living and year-round entertaining.

Many items will be available for immediate take-home, while larger pieces such as sofas, dining sets and outdoor furniture can be delivered fast and free through Wayfair's best-in-class logistics network.

With its strong population growth, vibrant coastal lifestyle and status as a major retail and tourism hub, Fort Lauderdale represents an ideal market for Wayfair's continued expansion into high-impact regions across the U.S.

This marks Wayfair's sixth store announcement — Wilmette, IL and Atlanta, GA are open, with Columbus, OH and Denver, CO opening this year, and Westchester, NY in early 2027.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

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Karoline Etter

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SOURCE Wayfair Inc.