Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results, Returns to Positive Year-Over-Year Active Customer Growth

Q4 Net Revenue of $3.1 billion with 22.4 million Active Customers

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. ("Wayfair," "we," or "our") (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $3.1 billion increased $13 million , up 0.4% year over year

increased , up 0.4% year over year U.S. net revenue of $2.7 billion increased $24 million , up 0.9% year over year

increased , up 0.9% year over year International net revenue of $404 million decreased $11 million , down 2.7% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (4.6)%

decreased , down 2.7% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (4.6)% Gross profit was $944 million , or 30.3% of total net revenue

, or 30.3% of total net revenue Net loss was $174 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million

and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was Diluted loss per share was $1.49 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share was $0.11

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share was Net cash provided by operating activities was $158 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was $62 million

and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.4 billion and total liquidity was $1.9 billion , including availability under our revolving credit facility

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $12.0 billion decreased $215 million , down 1.8% year over year

decreased , down 1.8% year over year U.S. net revenue of $10.5 billion increased $18 million , up 0.2% year over year

increased , up 0.2% year over year International net revenue of $1.5 billion decreased $233 million , down 13.3% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (11.6)%

decreased , down 13.3% year over year. International Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth was (11.6)% Gross profit was $3.7 billion or 30.6% of total net revenue

or 30.6% of total net revenue Net loss was $738 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $306 million

and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was Diluted loss per share was $6.47 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share was $1.13

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share was Net cash provided by operating activities was $349 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow was ($2) million

"Q4 was another definitive step on our profitability journey and a reflection of the immense progress we achieved throughout the entire year," said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. "Even in a difficult macro environment, we generated a 3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and had our third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. In fact, on a revenue base that largely mirrored 2022, our Free Cash Flow in 2023 improved by more than one billion dollars."

"Our efforts over 2023 led to large improvements in our core recipe across availability, speed and price competitiveness. These improvements were directly responsible for our robust share expansion throughout the year and for the step-up we saw in customer loyalty, including year-over-year growth in our active customer count by the fourth quarter."

Other Fourth Quarter Highlights

Active customers totaled 22.4 million as of December 31, 2023 , an increase of 1.4% year over year

, an increase of 1.4% year over year LTM net revenue per active customer was $537 as of December 31, 2023 , a decrease of 3.0% year over year

as of , a decrease of 3.0% year over year Orders per customer, measured as LTM orders divided by active customers, was 1.84 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022

Orders delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023 were 11.3 million, an increase of 2.7% year over year

Repeat customers placed 79.4% of total orders delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 77.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Repeat customers placed 9.0 million orders in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.9% year over year

Average order value was $276 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $283 in the fourth quarter of 2022

in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022 62.8% of total orders delivered were placed via a mobile device in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 61.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022

Key Financial Statement and Operating Metrics





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions, except LTM net revenue per active customer, average order value and per share data) Key Financial Statement Metrics:















Net revenue

$ 3,114

$ 3,101

$ 12,003

$ 12,218 Gross profit

$ 944

$ 893

$ 3,667

$ 3,416 Loss from operations

$ (172)

$ (330)

$ (813)

$ (1,384) Net loss

$ (174)

$ (351)

$ (738)

$ (1,331) Loss per share:















Basic

$ (1.49)

$ (3.26)

$ (6.47)

$ (12.54) Diluted

$ (1.49)

$ (3.26)

$ (6.47)

$ (12.54) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 158

$ 98

$ 349

$ (674) Key Operating Metrics:















Active customers (1)

22

22

22

22 LTM net revenue per active customer (2)

$ 537

$ 553

$ 537

$ 553 Orders delivered (3)

11

11

41

40 Average order value (4)

$ 276

$ 283

$ 292

$ 305 Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92

$ (71)

$ 306

$ (416) Free Cash Flow

$ 62

$ (19)

$ (2)

$ (1,132) Adjusted Diluted Loss per Share

$ (0.11)

$ (1.71)

$ (1.13)

$ (7.71)





(1) The number of active customers represents the total number of individual customers who have purchased at least once directly from our sites during the preceding twelve-month period. The change in active customers in a reported period captures both the inflow of new customers as well as the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase in the last twelve months. We view the number of active customers as a key indicator of our growth. (2) LTM net revenue per active customer represents our total net revenue in the last twelve months divided by our total number of active customers for the same preceding twelve-month period. We view LTM net revenue per active customer as a key indicator of our customers' purchasing patterns, including their initial and repeat purchase behavior. (3) Orders delivered represent the total orders delivered in any period, inclusive of orders that may eventually be returned. As we ship a large volume of packages through multiple carriers, actual delivery dates may not always be available, and as such we estimate delivery dates based on historical data. We recognize net revenue when an order is delivered, and therefore orders delivered, together with average order value, is an indicator of the net revenue we expect to recognize in a given period. We view orders delivered as a key indicator of our growth. (4) We define average order value as total net revenue in a given period divided by the orders delivered in that period. We view average order value as a key indicator of the mix of products on our sites, the mix of offers and promotions and the purchasing behavior of our customers.

Webcast and Conference Call

Wayfair will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today at 8 a.m. (ET). Investors and participants should register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/47KJJ7Z. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3u67N7v. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends on Wayfair's Investor website at investor.wayfair.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair: The destination for all things home.

The destination for all things home. Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

The ultimate style edit for home. AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

All of modern, made simple. Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Classic style for joyful living. Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

The destination for luxury home. Wayfair Professional: Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our investment plans and anticipated returns on those investments, our future customer growth, our future results of operations and financial position, including our financial outlook, profitability goals, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and, the impact of macroeconomic factors, and our response to such events, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "continues," "could," "intends," "goals," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate, although we believe that we have been reasonable in our expectations and assumptions. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We believe that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, slower growth or the potential for recession; disruptions in the global supply chain; conditions affecting the retail environment for products we sell, and other matters that influence consumer spending and preferences; our ability to acquire and retain customers in a cost-effective manner; our ability to increase our net revenue per active customer; our ability to build and maintain strong brands; our ability to manage our growth and expansion initiatives; and our ability to expand our business and compete successfully. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in our future results include the cautionary statements herein and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





December 31,



2023

2022













(in millions, except share and per share data) Assets:







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,322

$ 1,050 Short-term investments

29

228 Accounts receivable, net

140

272 Inventories

75

90 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

289

293 Total current assets

1,855

1,933 Operating lease right-of-use assets

820

839 Property and equipment, net

748

774 Other non-current assets

51

34 Total assets

$ 3,474

$ 3,580 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 1,234

$ 1,204 Other current liabilities

949

868 Total current liabilities

2,183

2,072 Long-term debt

3,092

3,137 Operating lease liabilities, net of current

862

893 Other non-current liabilities

44

28 Total liabilities

6,181

6,130 Stockholders' deficit:







Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized

and none issued at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

92,457,562 and 82,903,862 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 164,000,000 shares authorized,

25,691,295 and 25,691,397 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

—

— Additional paid-in capital

1,316

737 Accumulated deficit

(4,018)

(3,280) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5)

(7) Total stockholders' deficit

(2,707)

(2,550) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,474

$ 3,580

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue (1)

$ 3,114

$ 3,101

$ 12,003

$ 12,218 Cost of goods sold (2)

2,170

2,208

8,336

8,802 Gross profit

944

893

3,667

3,416 Operating expenses:















Customer service and merchant fees (2)

138

163

557

632 Advertising

381

406

1,397

1,473 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative (2)

597

655

2,447

2,625 Impairment and other related net charges

—

(1)

14

39 Restructuring charges

—

—

65

31 Total operating expenses

1,116

1,223

4,480

4,800 Loss from operations

(172)

(330)

(813)

(1,384) Interest expense, net

(2)

(8)

(17)

(27) Other income (expense), net

3

(4)

1

(4) Gain on debt extinguishment

—

—

100

96 Loss before income taxes

(171)

(342)

(729)

(1,319) Provision for income taxes, net

3

9

9

12 Net loss

$ (174)

$ (351)

$ (738)

$ (1,331) Loss per share:















Basic

$ (1.49)

$ (3.26)

$ (6.47)

$ (12.54) Diluted

$ (1.49)

$ (3.26)

$ (6.47)

$ (12.54) Weighted-average number of shares of common stock

outstanding used in computing per share amounts:















Basic

118

108

114

106 Diluted

118

108

114

106

(1) The following tables present net revenue attributable to our reportable segments for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions) U.S. net revenue

$ 2,710

$ 2,686

$ 10,482

$ 10,464 International net revenue

404

415

1,521

1,754 Total net revenue

$ 3,114

$ 3,101

$ 12,003

$ 12,218

(2) Includes equity-based compensation and related taxes as follows





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions) Cost of goods sold

$ 3

$ 3

$ 10

$ 11 Customer service and merchant fees

6

9

29

34 Selling, operations, technology, general and administrative

150

147

584

482 Total equity-based compensation and related taxes

$ 159

$ 159

$ 623

$ 527

WAYFAIR INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022













(in millions) Cash flows from (for) operating activities:







Net loss

$ (738)

$ (1,331) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

417

371 Equity-based compensation expense

605

513 Amortization of discount and issuance costs on convertible notes

8

8 Impairment and other related net charges

14

39 Gain on debt extinguishment

(100)

(96) Other non-cash adjustments

(3)

41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

132

(48) Inventories

16

(21) Prepaid expenses and other assets

16

27 Accounts payable and other liabilities

(18)

(177) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

349

(674)









Cash flows (for) from investing activities:







Purchase of short- and long-term investments

(36)

(430) Sale and maturities of short- and long-term investments

233

889 Purchase of property and equipment

(148)

(186) Site and software development costs

(203)

(272) Other investing activities, net

2

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(152)

1









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase of common stock

—

(75) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs

678

678 Premiums paid for capped call confirmations

(87)

(80) Payment of principal upon maturity of convertible debt

—

(3) Payments to extinguish convertible debt

(514)

(504) Net cash provided by financing activities

77

16 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2

1 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

276

(656)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







Beginning of year

$ 1,050

$ 1,706 End of year

$ 1,326

$ 1,050

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share and Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and related taxes, interest income or expense, net, other income or expense, net, provision or benefit for income taxes, net, non-recurring items and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Net Revenue. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis as these costs may vary independent of business performance. For instance, we exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related taxes as we do not consider this item to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that equity-based compensation and related taxes will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and site and software development costs (collectively, "Capital Expenditures"). We disclose Free Cash Flow because it is an important indicator of our business performance as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share as net income or loss plus equity-based compensation and related taxes, provision or benefit for income taxes, net, non-recurring items, other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and, if dilutive, interest expense associated with convertible debt instruments under the if-converted method divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock used in the computation of diluted earnings or loss per share. Accordingly, we believe that these adjustments to our adjusted diluted net income or loss before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provide a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

We calculate Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth by translating the current period local currency net revenue by the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period. We disclose Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth because it is an important indicator of our operating results. Accordingly, we believe that Net Revenue Constant Currency Growth provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results in the same manner as our management.

We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in forward-looking GAAP financial measures. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to forward looking GAAP financial measures because forecasting the timing or amount of items that have not yet occurred and are out of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Further, we believe that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures and may not be calculated in the same manner as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin for each of the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in millions) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss

$ (174)

$ (351)

$ (738)

$ (1,331) Depreciation and amortization

105

101

417

371 Equity-based compensation and related taxes

159

159

623

527 Interest expense, net

2

8

17

27 Other (income) expense, net

(3)

4

(1)

4 Provision for income taxes, net

3

9

9

12 Other:















Impairment and other related net charges (1)

—

(1)

14

39 Restructuring charges (2)

—

—

65

31 Gain on debt extinguishment (3)

—

—

(100)

(96) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92

$ (71)

$ 306

$ (416)



















Net revenue

$ 3,114

$ 3,101

$ 12,003

$ 12,218 Net loss margin

(5.6) %

(11.3) %

(6.1) %

(10.9) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

3.0 %

(2.3) %

2.5 %

(3.4) %





















(1) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded net charges of $14 million, inclusive of $5 million related to consolidation of certain customer service centers and $9 million related to construction in progress assets at identified U.S. locations. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded net charges of $31 million of lease impairment and other charges related to changes in market conditions around future sublease income for one office location in the U.S. and charges of $8 million related to construction in progress assets at an International warehouse. (2) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we incurred $65 million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the January 2023 workforce reductions. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we incurred $31 million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the August 2022 workforce reductions. (3) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $100 million gain on debt extinguishment upon repurchase of $83 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes and $535 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $96 million gain on debt extinguishment upon repurchase of $375 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes and $229 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes.

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our segments, and the reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the preceding table:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA:















U.S.

$ 131

$ 11

$ 444

$ (98) International

(39)

(82)

(138)

(318) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92

$ (71)

$ 306

$ (416)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by or used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 158

$ 98

$ 349

$ (674) Purchase of property and equipment

(47)

(50)

(148)

(186) Site and software development costs

(49)

(67)

(203)

(272) Free Cash Flow

$ 62

$ (19)

$ (2)

$ (1,132)

A reconciliation of the numerator and denominator for diluted earnings or loss per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to the numerator and denominator for Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share, in order to calculate Adjusted Diluted Earnings or Loss per Share is as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022





















(in millions, except per share data) Numerator:















Numerator for basic and diluted loss per share - net loss

$ (174)

$ (351)

$ (738)

$ (1,331) Adjustments to net loss















Equity-based compensation and related taxes

159

159

623

527 Provision for income taxes, net

3

9

9

12 Other:















Impairment and other related net charges

—

(1)

14

39 Restructuring charges

—

—

65

31 Gain on debt extinguishment

—

—

(100)

(96) Numerator for Adjusted Diluted Loss per Share - Adjusted net loss

$ (12)

$ (184)

$ (127)

$ (818)

















Denominator:















Denominator for basic and diluted loss per share -

weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding

118

108

114

106 Denominator for Adjusted Diluted Loss per Share -

Adjusted weighted-average number of shares of

common stock outstanding after the effect of dilutive securities

118

108

114

106 Diluted Loss per Share

$ (1.49)

$ (3.26)

$ (6.47)

$ (12.54) Adjusted Diluted Loss per Share

$ (0.11)

$ (1.71)

$ (1.13)

$ (7.71)

Quarterly Financial Metrics (Unaudited)

The following tables set forth selected financial quarterly metrics and other financial and operations data for the eight quarters ended December 31, 2023:





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022





































(in millions) Segment Financial Metrics:































U.S. Net Revenue

$ 2,710

$ 2,572

$ 2,785

$ 2,415

$ 2,686

$ 2,440

$ 2,796

$ 2,542 U.S. Adjusted EBITDA

$ 131

$ 123

$ 161

$ 29

$ 11

$ (51)

$ (28)

$ (30) International Net Revenue

$ 404

$ 372

$ 386

$ 359

$ 415

$ 400

$ 488

$ 451 International Adjusted EBITDA

$ (39)

$ (23)

$ (33)

$ (43)

$ (82)

$ (73)

$ (80)

$ (83)

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income or loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022









































(in millions) Net loss

$ (174)

$ (163)

$ (46)

$ (355)

$ (351)

$ (283)

$ (378)

$ (319) Depreciation and amortization

105

106

102

104

101

94

91

85 Equity-based compensation and related taxes

159

146

167

151

159

123

133

112 Interest expense, net

2

5

5

5

8

5

6

8 Other expense (income), net

(3)

4

(3)

1

4

1

(1)

— Provision (benefit) for income taxes, net

3

2

2

2

9

1

1

1 Other:































Impairment and other related net charges (1)

—

—

1

13

(1)

—

40

— Restructuring charges (2)

—

—

—

65

—

31

—

— Gain on debt extinguishment (3)

—

—

(100)

—

—

(96)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 92

$ 100

$ 128

$ (14)

$ (71)

$ (124)

$ (108)

$ (113)





































(1) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded net charges of $14 million, inclusive of $5 million related to consolidation of certain customer service centers and $9 million related to construction in progress assets at identified U.S. locations. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded net charges of $31 million of lease impairment and other charges related to changes in market conditions around future sublease income for one office location in the U.S. and charges of $8 million related to construction in progress assets at an International warehouse. (2) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we incurred $65 million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the January 2023 workforce reductions. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we incurred $31 million of charges consisting primarily of one-time employee severance and benefit costs associated with the August 2022 workforce reductions. (3) During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $100 million gain on debt extinguishment upon repurchase of $83 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes and $535 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded a $96 million gain on debt extinguishment upon repurchase of $375 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2024 Notes and $229 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes.

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.