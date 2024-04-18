Wayfair Announces Grand Opening Date for Its First Large-Format Store

Apr 18, 2024, 08:00 ET
The Wilmette, IL store opens May 23, 2024
BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the grand opening of its inaugural large-format Wayfair store is May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.
The Wayfair store, spanning 150,000 square feet, is located in Edens Plaza in Wilmette, Illinois. The store is a one stop shop for all things home - including furniture, home decor, housewares and home improvement products, for any style space or budget. It also has an onsite restaurant, The Porch.
Event Details:
- Location: Edens Plaza - 3232 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, IL, 60091
- Date: May 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.
- Hours of Operation: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Special Features: Shoppers are invited to attend the grand opening and take advantage of exclusive deals and family-friendly activities during the opening weekend. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks and made available here.
About Wayfair:
Wayfair is the destination for all things home, in one inspiring place. With quality finds for every style and budget, and a convenient experience from inspiration to installation, Wayfair empowers everyone, everywhere to create a space that is just right for them.
The Wayfair family of brands includes:
- Wayfair: Every style. Every home.
- AllModern: All of modern, made simple.
- Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.
- Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.
- Perigold: The destination for luxury home.
- Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.
Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.
Contacts:
Wayfair PR
Tara Lambropoulos
[email protected]
OR
Wayfair IR
James Lamb
[email protected]
SOURCE Wayfair Inc.
Share this article