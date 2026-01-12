Wayfair Partners with Google to Advance AI-Powered Shopping for the Home

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, is a foundational partner that co-developed Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to enable more seamless, secure interactions between AI agents and retailers' platforms.

"Wayfair is investing in AI‑powered discovery wherever our customers are—whether that is on our own app or across external AI platforms," said Fiona Tan, Wayfair's chief technology officer. "The Universal Commerce Protocol serves as the common language for this new ecosystem. It allows agents to bridge the gap between discovery and checkout, while ensuring we remain the merchant of record to guarantee the quality of the service."

Shopping for the home is a high-consideration experience, and Wayfair is focused on helping customers shop with confidence online. With millions of products across styles, categories, and price points, Wayfair continues to invest in technology that makes discovery more intuitive and personalized, including piloting its Muse tool to launching the Discover tab in the Wayfair app. These experiences help customers refine their style preferences and find products that fit their needs more efficiently.

Soon, UCP will power a new checkout experience on eligible Google product listings in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app. This capability will allow shoppers to check out directly from Wayfair without leaving Google while they are researching. Wayfair will remain the merchant of record, ensuring consistent pricing, fulfillment, and customer support.

"By working together with other retailers on open standards like UCP, we're helping ensure AI-driven shopping experiences connect customers to trusted retailers and reliable purchase experiences," said Tan.

To learn more about Wayfair's involvement with UCP, please read this Wayfair blog.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: Modern made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

