Wayfair Professional Unveils 2025 Design Trends

From quirky joy to moody sophistication: trends expected to dominate the design landscape

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair, the destination for all things home, announced today the release of Wayfair Professional's 2025 Design Trends . Driven by insights from the broader design landscape and B2B space, Wayfair Professional's Design Trends launch is a roundup of the styles set to shape residential and commercial spaces, brought to life through curated selections by Wayfair Professional Tastemakers – some of the most influential voices in interior design. Wayfair Professional is the B2B division of Wayfair, offering a free membership program designed for business needs across industries. Members receive the benefits of Wayfair, along with Pro Pricing and dedicated project support.

"Our 2025 Design Trends spark endless creativity for Pros and everyday consumers to refresh their current spaces and design new ones," said Amanda Evans, head of Brand Marketing and Promotions at Wayfair Professional. "Our continued partnership with design professionals makes it easy to take this year's inspiration to next year's installation."

Wayfair Professional's trends for 2025 are:

Joyful Expression: Quirky designs that span eras make up this uplifting, curated look. It sidesteps kitsch and instead explores how seamlessly bright hues, iconic silhouettes, and collected curiosities can work together.

Restorative Realms: Foster a sense of well-being with this blend of sustainable design and a serene aesthetic. Organic materials like terracotta, weathered woods, and soft wools celebrate our connection to the tactile wonders of the natural world.

Classics Revisited: Celebrate the evolution of traditional style by pulling inspiration from the past into the present. Vintage nods and era layering work to bridge the gap between modern and traditional aesthetics while expressing individuality.

Moody Sophistication: Familiar yet elevated textures, tones, and themes capture a return to refinement in this trend that's driven by a continued reverence and appreciation for the finer things.

New Wave Futurism: This new take on futuristic style leans more mature than the Back to the Future aesthetics of the past. Tonal metallics, iridescent effects, and discreet tech lend a surrealist feel that continues to blur the lines between what's real and imagined.

"We're beyond excited to see Wayfair Professional unveil their 2025 Design Trends," say Wayfair Professional Tastemakers Stephen and David St. Russell of the Renovation Husbands . "The upcoming campaign offers a fresh perspective on the trends that will inspire the year ahead, and we're thrilled to encourage consumers and designers to embrace new, bold ideas for transforming spaces. It's not just about decorating; it's about creating your own way of living, and we're excited to see how these trends will color the future of design."

Professionals looking to leverage Wayfair Professional's unrivaled selection for trend-forward residential and commercial projects can learn more about Wayfair Professional's 2025 Design Trends at https://www.wayfair.com/f/pro-design-trends

