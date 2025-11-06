Wayfair to Open New Store in Columbus, Ohio, Testing Smaller Format

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced it will open its newest namesake retail location in Columbus, Ohio — one of the Midwest's fastest-growing metros — in late 2026. At approximately 70,000 square feet, or about half the size of previously announced Wayfair stores, the Columbus location will serve as the company's first prototype for a smaller-format model, designed to test new ways of bringing Wayfair's signature shopping experience to life.

Rendering of Wayfair Columbus Store

"As we scale our retail strategy, we are focused on both expansion and experimentation," said Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair. "Not only are we thrilled to open our first Ohio store, we are excited to see how customers respond to our efforts to provide a comprehensive home shopping experience in a smaller footprint."

The Columbus location follows the successful opening of Wayfair's first store in Wilmette, IL, and joins announced locations in Atlanta, GA; Yonkers, NY; and Denver, CO. Together, these stores reflect Wayfair's strategy to accelerate its physical retail footprint while testing different formats that balance scale, experience and convenience.

Despite the smaller size, this store will offer customers the same wide assortment they expect from Wayfair across multiple departments, including furniture, housewares, appliances, mattresses and décor, along with curated Wayfair Verified products hand-selected by the company's experts. Complimentary design service areas will offer shoppers personalized support, from small updates to full-scale room refreshes.

Wayfair will use the Columbus store to evaluate how a smaller footprint can drive customer engagement and efficiency while maintaining inspiration and convenience. Many products will be available for immediate take-home, with larger items such as sofas, dining sets and outdoor furniture delivered quickly through Wayfair's logistics network.

The store will be located at 1552 Gemini Place, just off Interstate 71 and adjacent to the popular Polaris Fashion Mall at the southwest corner of Lyra Drive and Gemini Place.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wayfair to Polaris," said Franz Geiger, managing director of NP Limited, the developer of Polaris. "Wayfair is a best-in-class retailer, and we're proud to have them backfill one of our most prominent and important locations. They'll be a fantastic addition to our community."

Columbus' diverse population, strong retail heritage and role as home to a major university make it a natural choice for Wayfair. With a thriving community and central position in the region, Columbus offers the perfect environment for Wayfair to pilot its new smaller-format store and learn how to best serve customers across the Midwest and beyond.

