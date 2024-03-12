Wayfinder Family Services and Aspen Institute Present Moderated Panel on Loneliness

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Can loneliness, what most of us would describe as a 'bad feeling,' have as profound an impact on our health as smoking …" asked Val Zavala, award-winning journalist, and moderator of The Conversation. The panel discussion presented by Wayfinder Family Services and The Aspen Institute Society of Fellows explored the topic of loneliness and highlighted U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's advisory: Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation, which warned that the health risks of loneliness are comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Wayfinder President and CEO Jay Allen; panelists Alberto Carvalho, John Kobara, Dr. Debbie Innes-Gomberg, Dr. Mark Ghaly; and moderator Val Zavala at The Conversation, a panel event presented by Wayfinder Family Services and The Aspen Institute Society of Fellows.

The audience of over 200 gathered at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7, to hear panelists Alberto M. Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District; Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency; Dr. Debbie Innes-Gomberg, Ph.D., deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health; and John Kobara, chief facilitator of change and founder of Random Acts of Progress. The engaging panel explored the problem and state, county, school and philanthropic solutions.

The event also honored Harold A. Davidson, Camilla Walker and the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation for their commitment to children, youth and families in Los Angeles County and beyond.

"Wayfinder's Board of Directors and Impact Council wanted to raise awareness about this critical issue, as well as honor some of our greatest champions," said Wayfinder President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Allen.

