Wayne Edens' Peerless Collection of Antique Fishing Lures Will Hook New Owners at Morphy's Dec. 9 Auction

Antique lures of extraordinary rarity – many of them boxed – include one of eight frogs hand-carved in 1898 by James Heddon and displayed at Heddon factory in Dowagiac, Michigan

DENVER, Pa., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishing lure enthusiasts from coast to coast will be angling for the catch of the day on December 9 at Morphy's live gallery auction of the Wayne Edens collection. The incomparable assemblage of lures – said to be the largest, most comprehensive and historically-important collection of its type ever to come to the public marketplace – is brimming with ultra-rare gems, not the least of which is one of the eight celebrated Heddon "factory board" frogs hand-carved in 1898.

One of the legendary original 8 Heddon 'factory board' frog lures hand-carved circa 1898 by Heddon company founder James Heddon. Photo-matched, book example, direct line of provenance from Heddon factory. Estimate: $30,000-$80,000 Heddon 1904 'The Dowagiac Perfect Casting Baits' in triple-partition box with stunning black bass graphic to underside of lid. Book example. Estimate: $25,000-$50,000

The all-original Heddon frog lure (or "bait") was personally crafted by James Heddon, founder of the Heddon Company. It was exhibited on a display board at the Heddon plant in Dowagiac, Michigan. In 1977, Clyde A Harbin Sr, an outdoorsman, author and fishing lure archivist known as "The Bassman™," was invited by Heddon to visit the company's factory and declutter the display board, removing any baits that were not Heddon productions. The eight frogs were present on the board both before and after the assortment was thinned out, and were photographed many times.

Harbin would later write a book titled Heddon Historical Footprints in which he details where each of the eight frogs ended up. Today, it is believed that one of them is held in the Bass Pro Shops corporate collection, a few others are privately owned, and yet another may be in an aquarium's collection in Oklahoma.

The frog lure in Wayne Edens' collection was acquired from Dudley Murphy (1940-2022), co-founder of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club. Murphy obtained the lure directly from the Heddon factory. It will make its auction debut on December 9 with a $30,000-$80,000 estimate.

A 7¾-inch-long Heddon 747 presents in a coveted, uncataloged special-order color of blended red and purple. Not found in any standard Heddon catalog, this lure was offered exclusively by VL&A for one year (1917) as the "Dowagiac Mascallonge Minnow." One of the finest of very few known examples, its estimate is $35,000-$50,000.

Nicknamed "Big Baby" by a previous owner who obtained it from the Heddon family in California, a Heddon Giant Underwater Minnow was produced as a one-off special-order item for fishing in the Pacific Ocean. Details suggest its production pre-dated 1912. Almost certainly a unique specimen, its estimate is $30,000-$60,000.

Other highlights, with estimates, include:

Ultra-rare Heddon special order 1309 five-hook Black Sucker, white saltwater color with glitter finish and solid amber-glass eyes: $35,000-$45,000

Super-special Heddon 1904 set of "The Dowagiac Perfect Casting Baits" in red-velvet partitioned box: $25,000-$50,000

Very rare early-1902 Heddon Rimless Cup Slopenose in original black pictorial box: $20,000-$30,000

1906-7 Shakespeare No. 64 five-hook Red Musky (Muscallonge) Minnow in circa-1908 pictorial box: $20,000-$40,000

Circa-1899 Enterprise Mfg. Co. Trory Minnow, widely considered to be America's first manufactured wooden minnow: $20,000-$30,000

Part I of the Wayne & Lori Edens fishing lure collection will be auctioned on December 9, 2024 at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9AM ET. All remote forms of bidding are also available, including absentee, by phone, and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For additional information or to reserve a phone line call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

