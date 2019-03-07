Wayne Hunt joins Avison Young in Philadelphia

Highly regarded office real estate specialist becomes Principal, will help expand firm's consultation and tenant-representation practice in Philadelphia and Wilmington

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - David Fahey, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Philadelphia office, announced today that highly regarded office real estate specialist Wayne Hunt has joined the firm in Philadelphia.

Effective immediately, Hunt becomes a Principal of Avison Young and will help expand the firm's consultation and tenant-representation practice in Philadelphia and Wilmington. He will continue to provide consultation and tenant-representation services to office users in those areas while emphasizing needs assessment, expense alignment, corporate efficiency and strategic planning.

"We are very excited to have Wayne join the Avison Young team in Philadelphia," comments Fahey. "Adding an experienced professional with a consultative approach to servicing clients makes for a perfect fit. Wayne is a multifaceted executive with many years of progressive institutional experience in commercial real estate as both a manager and practitioner. Avison Young will benefit from his deep local knowledge of Philadelphia and Wilmington and the strong client relationships that he has developed during his career."

Hunt brings 42 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as a member of Tactix Real Estate Advisors in Philadelphia. His experience includes asset management, agency leasing, value-add/asset repositioning, development, acquisitions and dispositions, and tenant advisory services. He has participated in the structuring and negotiation of 11 million square feet of leases, $525 million of sales/exchanges/repositionings and $200 million of development projects.

Hunt began his commercial real estate career in Chicago, first as an asset manager with Henry Crown and Company and then as the Operations Manager for the Chicago Board of Trade. Since his relocation to Philadelphia, he has served as the regional president of The Galbreath Company, a senior vice-president and regional manager for Jones Lang LaSalle, and an executive-director at Cushman & Wakefield. Before entering the commercial real estate industry, Hunt completed four years of active worldwide duty with the United States Air Force, which bestowed him with a commendation medal.

Hunt's past and current clients include: MetLife, GE Capital, DuPont Capital, Textron, Christiana Care, Independence Blue Cross, Saul Ewing, Turner Construction Company, Cargill, DLA Piper and HSBC.

"I am delighted to join the Philadelphia office of Avison Young, an extremely professional and well-managed international real estate firm," says Hunt. "Over the past five years, the profound local and international growth of Avison Young has been a testament to its innovative approaches and dedication to client service. The firm's Principal-led ownership structure and service-delivery model ensure devotion to client needs, and add immeasurably to the attractiveness of the brand."

In the community, Hunt is active as a Lower Merion Township ward committeeman, past-president of the Haverford Civic Association, member of the mayor's private sector task force, past men's committee chair of the Devon Horse Show, Philadelphia Antiques Show volunteer and Radnor Races race committee participant. He holds a Master of Business Administration in international finance from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Massachusetts.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

