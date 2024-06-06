WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF RETAIL BUSINESS UNIT

OAKWOOD, Ga., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's third largest poultry producer, Wayne-Sanderson Farms, today announced the promotion of David Gadd to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Retail Business Unit, effective June 3. Gadd will lead all aspects of the company's retail operations and sales.

David Gadd Sr. Vice President and General Manager of the Retail Business Unit of Wayne-Sanderson Farms

"Over the course of his 27-year tenure with the company, David has established himself as a highly respected and strategic leader," said Kevin McDaniel, Wayne-Sanderson Farms Chief Operating Officer. "His promotion is a testament to Wayne-Sanderson Farms' commitment to developing talent, and I look forward to his expanded leadership as we continue to deliver amazing results for our retail customers and organization."

Gadd most recently held the position of Vice President of Retail Sales, overseeing the management and administration of all retail sales activities over the last year. He first joined Sanderson Farms in 1997, as a Beginning Trainee, and has since served in various sales roles with increasing levels of responsibility, including Customer Service Representative, Corporate Poultry Buyer, National Sales Representative, Manager of Retail and Corporate Sales, and Senior Director of Retail Sales. Gadd earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from the University of Mississippi.

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF'S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com

