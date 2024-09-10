WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS PARTNERS WITH RISING LPGA STAR AND DAUGHTER OF GEORGIA POULTRY FARMER

OAKWOOD, Ga., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's third largest poultry producer, Wayne-Sanderson Farms today announced its sponsorship of professional golfer Jenny Bae, a two-time winner as a rookie pro on the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. Jenny is the daughter of Peter and Hannah Bae, poultry farmers in north Georgia who have been growing chickens for the company for over a decade.

"At Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we recognize the integral role of our growers as partners in our mission to deliver wholesome high-quality chicken to the marketplace. When we learned that a daughter of one of our long-time farming partners was in the midst of the difficult road of trying to secure her LPGA Tour Card, we thought it was a great opportunity to support her and her family in the pursuit of this dream," said Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO Clint Rivers. "Jenny shares our commitment to being amazing as a rising star on the golf course, and we are proud to have the opportunity to invest in her future."

A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Jenny Bae was a star student athlete at the University of Georgia, where she won the 2023 Juli Inkster Award as the #1 senior collegiate golfer in the country and earned a degree in Sports Management. She finished her career at UGA as the 5th ranked collegiate player, a three-time All-American, and the holder of numerous school records, including the lowest stroke average in school history. She was the runner up in the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Jenny Bae's professional career took off with two tournament wins on the Epson Tour in 2023, coming up just short of securing her LPGA Tour card in less than half a season on the qualifying tour. She is currently one of the leading players on the Epson Tour this season, and is focused on securing her LPGA Tour card for 2025.

"I am honored to have the support of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and this partnership is especially meaningful to me as my parents have dedicated their lives to raising chickens to support me and my dream of being a professional golfer," said Jenny Bae. "I look forward to proudly representing the remarkable team at Wayne-Sanderson Farms and sharing my story and my family's story both on and off the golf course."

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF'S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com.

