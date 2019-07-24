Waypoint Residential Names Scott Smith Senior Managing Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waypoint Residential, LLC, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on the U.S. rental housing sector, today announced Scott Smith will join the firm as Senior Managing Director. Smith will provide leadership to the product development and capital markets efforts of Waypoint's Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor channel.

"Scott's strong reputation in the industry and extensive knowledge and management of securitized alternative investments for retail investors will accelerate Waypoint's access to the well-established and deep sources of IBD and RIA real estate capital," said Scott Lawlor, Chief Executive Officer of Waypoint Residential.

Before joining Waypoint, Smith was Chief Executive Officer of FactRight, LLC, a leading due diligence firm with over 500 financial advisory firms as clients. In that role, Smith oversaw industry-leading experts in the support of investment firms and professionals by identifying, evaluating and managing risk through a full-service independent due diligence platform.

Prior to FactRight, Smith was Director of Alternative Investments at Ameriprise Financial where he directed a group of analysts and product specialists in the management of private real estate funds and structured products.

"Waypoint's talent and history of solid performance effectively position the firm to serve as a high-quality investment sponsor to financial advisors and broker dealers," said Scott Smith, Senior Managing Director, Waypoint Residential. "The firm's exceptional platform leveraging broad expertise and institutional-grade real estate investments presents a compelling opportunity to the high net worth clients of financial advisors."

Waypoint Residential, LLC ("Waypoint") is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm specializing in the U.S. rental housing sector. Founded in 2011 and with six offices nationwide, the firm acquires and develops conventional multifamily, student housing and senior housing properties throughout the United States. Waypoint's investment activity totals approximately $3.7 billion across more than 25,000 units.

