Waystar Advances AI Innovation with Google Cloud to Accelerate the Autonomous Revenue Cycle

Waystar AltitudeAI unites proprietary financial and clinical data with generative and agentic AI embedded directly into revenue cycle workflows

Expanded Google Cloud collaboration extends Waystar innovation through hyperscale infrastructure and Gemini large language models

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its agentic AI capabilities and advance the industry toward an autonomous revenue cycle.

Waystar delivers the mission-critical infrastructure that healthcare providers need to get paid. Across an extensively deployed payer–provider–patient network and more than one million providers, Waystar captures and normalizes rich financial and clinical data that fuels its AI-powered platform. By learning from downstream payment outcomes, Waystar creates a self-learning revenue cycle that continuously improves upstream prior authorization, patient coverage identification, and denial prevention — generating a powerful flywheel effect that delivers increasingly accurate, outcome-driven automation.

Through the expanded partnership, Waystar is further enhancing its AI-powered platform with greater strategic integration of Google Cloud's Gemini models and data infrastructure. The partnership will enable increased hyperscale deployment across complex revenue cycle workflows and further accelerate Waystar's innovation roadmap — building and launching advanced automation capabilities faster. The next phase of the collaboration unlocks novel, transformational use cases for agentic AI by uniting and deploying a singular combination of financial and clinical intelligence — harnessing trusted data and insights from billions of transactions to transform patient encounters while optimizing the entire claims lifecycle.

"Waystar's AI advantage comes from our unique position within healthcare's payment ecosystem, where we capture critical financial, clinical, and administrative intelligence across more than one million providers. This has enabled us to develop one of the industry's largest proprietary datasets," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Waystar is building the autonomous revenue cycle platform with deep domain expertise, comprehensive data, and AI that Waystar embeds directly into revenue cycle workflows. Our partnership with Google Cloud accelerates our efforts, adding world-class infrastructure and advanced models that amplify our impact and speed to market."

"The true potential of AI in healthcare isn't just in analyzing data, but in its ability to take precise, automated action within complex financial ecosystems," said Aashima Gupta, global director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Clouds. "By embedding Gemini's agentic capabilities directly into Waystar's workflows, we are moving past automation toward a self-learning revenue cycle. This collaboration ensures that providers aren't just seeing where the friction is—they have the intelligent capabilities to remove it in real-time."

Since launching their partnership in early 2024, Waystar and Google Cloud have collaborated to apply generative and agentic AI innovation to real-world revenue cycle challenges. In 2025, Waystar built the industry's first generative AI capabilities for denial prevention and recovery. Waystar AltitudeAI is already delivering significant outcomes for providers: preventing more than $15 billion in denied claims in less than a year and reducing 90% of the time spent on denial appeal and recovery.

Most recently, Waystar introduced the first proprietary AI agent embedded directly within revenue cycle workflows, moving beyond insight to automated action. With AI integrated across the full payment lifecycle and unmatched deployment across the healthcare ecosystem, Waystar is advancing the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle. The result will be a future of minimal intervention, with healthcare providers providing oversight and safeguards that empower intelligent agents to operate continuously, learn from outcomes, and prioritize accuracy and transparency.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com .

