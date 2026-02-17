Waystar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results, Provides 2026 Guidance

Q4 revenue of $304M, up 24% YoY

Q4 net income of $20.0M and non-GAAP net income of $70.7M

Q4 net income margin of 7%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 43%

FY 2025 revenue of $1,099M, up 17% YoY

FY net income of $112.1M and non-GAAP net income of $262.9M

FY net income margin of 10%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Waystar is delivering strong growth and momentum—driving record bookings, integrating the Iodine acquisition ahead of plan, and accelerating AI-powered innovation across our platform," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "We are leading healthcare's AI transformation by advancing the autonomous revenue cycle, leveraging unmatched proprietary data and deep domain expertise to deliver meaningful outcomes for providers. Our 2026 guidance reflects a robust pipeline, accelerating demand for an end-to-end AI-powered platform, and disciplined execution to sustain durable, profitable growth."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $303.5 million, up 24% year-over-year

Net income of $20.0 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.10, and net income margin of 7%

Non-GAAP net income of $70.7 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.36

Adjusted EBITDA of $129.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 43%

Cash flow from operations of $67 million and unlevered free cash flow of $80 million

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1,099.3 million, up 17% year-over-year

Net income of $112.1 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.61, and net income margin of 10%

Non-GAAP net income of $262.9 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.42

Adjusted EBITDA of $462.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%

Cash flow from operations of $310 million and unlevered free cash flow of $365 million

Key Performance Metrics and Revenue Disaggregation

1,391 clients contributed over $100,000 in LTM revenue, up 16% year-over-year

Net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 112%

Fourth quarter 2025 subscription revenue of $167.8 million, up 38% year-over-year

Fourth quarter 2025 volume-based revenue of $134.2 million, up 11% year-over-year

Fiscal year 2025 subscription revenue of $558.4 million, up 22% year-over-year

Fiscal year 2025 volume-based revenue of $534.8 million, up 11% year-over-year

Financial Outlook

As of February 17, 2026, Waystar provides the following guidance for its full fiscal year 2026.1

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.274 billion and $1.294 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $530 million and $540 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $317 million and $335 million

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $1.59 and $1.68

Waystar Holding Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data)









Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue 303,538

244,102

1,099,278

943,549 Operating expenses













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses) 92,637

79,542

348,162

315,730 Sales and marketing 49,212

38,990

178,017

156,935 General and administrative 43,709

22,959

128,623

111,753 Research and development 18,520

11,472

54,623

48,775 Depreciation and amortization 40,442

37,996

140,548

186,631 Total operating expenses 244,520

190,959

849,973

819,824 Income from operations 59,018

53,143

249,305

123,725 Other expense













Interest expense (21,868)

(19,003)

(74,063)

(141,762) Related party interest expense (1,004)

(1,083)

(3,479)

(4,508) Income/(loss) before income taxes 36,146

33,057

171,763

(22,545) Income tax expense/(benefit) 16,158

13,978

59,674

(3,420) Net income/(loss) 19,988

19,079

112,089

(19,125) Net income/(loss) per share:













Basic 0.10

0.11

0.63

(0.13) Diluted 0.10

0.11

0.61

(0.13) Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 191,394,748

172,526,776

177,926,745

149,915,839 Diluted 197,336,164

179,112,559

184,783,285

149,915,839

Waystar Holding Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data)









December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,355

$ 182,133 Restricted cash 15,454

22,449 Investment securities 24,877

— Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,170 at December 31, 2025

and $5,885 at December 31, 2024 177,037

145,235 Income tax receivable 6,437

2,838 Prepaid expenses 20,078

14,414 Other current assets 3,174

3,972 Total current assets 308,412

371,041 Property, plant and equipment, net 51,649

46,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,972

10,820 Intangible assets, net 1,292,839

1,039,049 Goodwill 4,016,818

3,019,999 Deferred costs 93,951

82,815 Other long-term assets 8,459

6,549 Total assets $ 5,785,100

$ 4,577,004 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 50,949

$ 47,365 Accrued compensation 40,942

31,589 Aggregated funds payable 15,104

22,059 Other accrued expenses 22,990

15,930 Deferred revenue 67,855

10,527 Current portion of long-term debt 13,537

11,311 Related party current portion of long-term debt 657

357 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,029

5,591 Current portion of finance lease liabilities —

904 Total current liabilities 218,063

145,633 Long-term liabilities





Deferred tax liability 211,320

100,523 Long-term debt, net, less current portion 1,394,523

1,185,411 Related party long-term debt, net, less current portion 64,186

35,211 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,994

13,133 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion —

11,290 Deferred revenue - long-term 5,496

5,739 Other long-term liabilities 692

278 Total liabilities 1,906,274

1,497,218 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock $0.01 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; zero shares issued or

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively —

— Common stock $0.01 par value - 2,500,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 191,587,193 and

172,108,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively 1,916

1,722 Additional paid-in capital 3,986,353

3,298,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (632)

881 Accumulated deficit (108,811)

(220,900) Total stockholders' equity 3,878,826

3,079,786 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,785,100

$ 4,577,004

Waystar Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Year ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income/(loss) $ 112,089

$ (19,125) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities





Depreciation and amortization 140,548

186,631 Stock-based compensation 42,069

54,437 Provision for bad debt expense 3,320

2,669 Loss on extinguishment of debt 821

20,611 Loss on lease termination 838

— Deferred income taxes 45,222

(59,135) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,697

3,946 Other 154

(99) Changes in:





Accounts receivable (7,324)

(21,816) Income tax refundable (16,993)

3,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,947)

(2,322) Deferred costs (10,866)

(16,497) Other long-term assets (2,376)

(472) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,932

18,228 Deferred revenue (4,658)

(842) Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (2,853)

(419) Net cash provided by operating activities 309,673

169,768 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed

software costs (26,481)

(27,268) Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (629,535)

— Purchase of investment securities (231,324)

— Proceeds from sale of investment securities 206,444

— Net cash used in investing activities (680,896)

(27,268) Cash flows from financing activities





Change in aggregated funds liability (6,955)

12,399 Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts —

1,017,074 Payments of third-party IPO issuance costs —

(3,407) Repurchase of shares —

(844) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 25,779

1,683 Proceeds from issuances of debt, net of creditor fees 390,140

576,060 Payments on debt (152,440)

(1,584,080) Third-party fees paid in connection with issuance of new debt (42)

(1,410) Finance lease liabilities paid (13,032)

(821) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 243,450

16,654 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (127,773)

159,154 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash–beginning of period 204,582

45,428 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash–end of period $ 76,809

$ 204,582 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 81,666

$ 122,771 Cash taxes paid (refunds received), net 32,418

51,100 Non-cash investing and financing activities





Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable 280

283 Unpaid third-party IPO issuance costs —

15 Common stock issued in connection to acquisitions (see Note 7) 620,835

— Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Cash Accounts to Cash Flow Statement





Balance sheet





Cash and cash equivalents 61,355

182,133 Restricted cash 15,454

22,449 Total 76,809

204,582

Waystar Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)













Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss)

$ 19,988

$ 19,079

$ 112,089

$ (19,125) Interest expense

22,872

20,086

77,542

146,270 Income tax expense/(benefit)

16,158

13,978

59,674

(3,420) Depreciation and amortization

40,442

37,996

140,548

186,631 Stock-based compensation expense

12,198

7,037

42,069

54,437 Acquisition and integration costs

14,877

163

21,074

859 Costs related to amended debt agreements

1,931

1,262

2,580

14,138 IPO related and Secondary Offering expenses

86

26

4,657

2,140 Other (a)

593

526

1,913

1,566 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 129,145

$ 100,153

$ 462,146

$ 383,496 Revenue

$ 303,538

$ 244,102

$ 1,099,278

$ 943,549 Net income/(loss) margin

6.6 %

7.8 %

10.2 %

(2.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.5 %

41.0 %

42.0 %

40.6 %





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses) 92,637

79,542

348,162

315,730 Less Stock-based compensation expense (450)

(242)

(1,514)

(2,403) Less Acquisition and integration costs (1,771)

-

(1,774)

(31) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

-

-

(9) Less Other (a) -

(33)

-

(33) Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses), adjusted 90,416

79,267

344,874

313,254















Sales and marketing 49,212

38,990

178,017

156,935 Less Stock-based compensation expense (2,364)

(1,482)

(8,562)

(12,440) Less Acquisition and integration costs (1,131)

-

(1,210)

- Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

(7)

-

(148) Sales and marketing, adjusted 45,717

37,501

168,245

144,347















General and administrative 43,709

22,959

128,623

111,753 Less Stock-based compensation expense (7,260)

(4,245)

(25,678)

(31,288) Less Acquisition and integration costs (11,338)

(157)

(17,116)

(429) Less Costs related to amended debt agreements (1,931)

(1,262)

(2,580)

(14,138) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses (86)

(19)

(4,657)

(1,975) Less Other (a) (593)

(493)

(1,913)

(1,533) General and administrative, adjusted 22,501

16,783

76,679

62,390















Research and development 18,520

11,472

54,623

48,775 Less Stock-based compensation expense (2,124)

(1,068)

(6,315)

(8,306) Less Acquisition and integration costs (637)

(6)

(974)

(399) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

-

-

(8) Research and development, adjusted 15,759

10,398

47,334

40,062















Depreciation and amortization 40,442

37,996

140,548

186,631 Less Other (a) -

(2,103)

-

(17,879) Less Intangible amortization (34,528)

(30,647)

(118,609)

(147,887) Depreciation and amortization, adjusted 5,914

5,246

21,939

20,865















Income tax expense/(benefit) 16,158

13,978

59,674

(3,420) Plus Tax effect of adjustments 13,485

8,770

40,089

50,170 Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted 29,643

22,748

99,763

46,750





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss)

$ 19,988

$ 19,079

$ 112,089

$ (19,125) Stock based compensation

12,198

7,037

42,069

54,437 Acquisition and integration costs

14,877

163

21,074

859 Costs related to amended debt agreements

1,931

1,262

2,580

14,138 IPO and Secondary Offering expenses

86

26

4,657

2,140 Other (a)

593

2,629

1,913

19,445 Intangible amortization

34,528

30,647

118,609

147,887 Tax effect of adjustments

(13,485)

(8,770)

(40,089)

(50,170) Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

$ 70,716

$ 52,073

$ 262,902

$ 169,611

















Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.37

$ 0.30

$ 1.48

$ 1.13 Diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.29

$ 1.42

$ 1.09 Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

191,394,748

172,526,776

177,926,745

149,915,839 Diluted

197,336,164

179,112,559

184,783,285

155,677,094





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs of $0.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively, and accelerated depreciation of $2.1 million and $17.9 million, respectively, due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited)







Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 66,631

64,770 309,673

169,768 Interest paid 22,363

21,582 81,666

122,771 Purchase of PP&E and capitalization of internally developed software costs (9,411)

(6,224) (26,481)

(27,268) Unlevered free cash flow 79,583

80,128 364,858

265,271

Waystar Reconciliation of Net Debt (in thousands) (unaudited)





December 31,

2025

2024 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, current 14,194

11,668 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, net of current portion 1,387,052

1,151,878 Receivables facility outstanding debt 80,000

80,000 Cash and cash equivalents (61,355)

(182,133) Investment securities (24,877)

- Net debt 1,395,014

1,061,413







Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 462,146

383,496







Adjusted Gross leverage ratio 3.2x

3.2x Adjusted Net leverage ratio 3.0x

2.8x

Waystar Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

TTM

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2025 Net income/(loss) 19,988

30,648

32,184

29,269

112,089 Interest expense 22,872

17,515

18,255

18,900

77,542 Income tax expense/(benefit) 16,158

12,069

14,407

17,040

59,674 Depreciation and amortization 40,442

33,300

33,426

33,380

140,548 Stock-based compensation expense 12,198

11,597

11,530

6,744

42,069 Acquisition and integration costs 14,877

5,313

655

229

21,074 Costs related to amended debt agreements 1,931

649

-

-

2,580 IPO and Secondary Offering expenses 86

1,372

1,769

1,430

4,657 Other (a) 593

240

326

754

1,913 Adjusted EBITDA 129,145

112,703

112,552

107,746

462,146





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office of $1.3 million, and executive severance $0.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

