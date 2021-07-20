Waystar Appoints Heidi Miller to Board of Directors

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of revenue cycle technology, today announced the appointment of Heidi Miller, former president of JP Morgan International, to its board of directors, effective July 2021.

An accomplished business leader in the financial service industry and a member of the Fiserv Board of Directors, Ms. Miller brings a wealth of experience to the position. Prior to retiring in 2012, Ms. Miller was president of JPMorgan International, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Before that she served as CEO of JPMorgan Chase's Treasury and Security Services, leading 35,000 people in 50 countries. Ms. Miller also served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Bank One Corporation. She has held other CFO positions including at the Travelers Group and Citigroup, as well as roles at HSBC Holdings, General Mills, Inc., Progressive Group and a trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation. Ms. Miller was also featured in American Banker's Most Powerful Women ranking from 2003-2010 and was No. 1 on the banking list from 2007-2009. In 2008, she topped Crain's list of the "50 Most Powerful Women in New York."

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Miller join our board of directors. Her success in leading several of the world's largest financial services firms will be invaluable as Waystar advances its mission to simplify healthcare payments," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "Ms. Miller will bring a unique perspective to our board as we continue to redefine the patient financial experience and innovate to ensure providers are paid faster, fuller, and more efficiently."

"I'm honored to join Waystar's board of directors and draw upon the parallels between healthcare and financial services to solve some of healthcare's biggest challenges," said Ms. Miller. "As a leader in healthcare technology, Waystar is a catalyst for making positive change in the industry for patients and providers and I'm excited to be part of the journey."

"Heidi Miller is one of the most respected businesswomen in the country, and we are so fortunate to attract another outstanding leader to our board," said John Driscoll, Waystar Board Chairman. "Her experience and forward-thinking vision will make her a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to her guidance as we embark on Waystar's next phase of growth."

Other members of the Waystar board of directors include Ursula Burns, retired Chair and CEO of VEON Ltd. and Xerox Corporation; Board Chairman John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix; Eric Liu, partner and global co-head of healthcare at EQT; Michael Douglas, senior principal at CPPIB; Paul Moskowitz, principal at Bain Capital; Rob DeMichiei, strategic advisor at Health Catalyst and former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UPMC; and Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar.

About Waystar:

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® or Category Leader every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 500,000 providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, and 5,000 payers and health plans. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Waystar