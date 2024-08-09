Waystar CEO to Speak at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will speak at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be viewable live on Waystar's Investor Relations website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events. A recording will be available on the site afterward.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 18 of 22 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Investor Contact
Sandy Draper
[email protected]
502-238-9511

Media Contact
Kristin Lee
[email protected] 

