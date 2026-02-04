Waystar Earns Continued Best in KLAS Honors

Recognition for Patient Access reflects strong client satisfaction with Waystar's industry-leading AI-powered platform

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced it has been named Best in KLAS® for Patient Access — extending its streak of consecutive Best in KLAS honors to over a decade. This recognition, based on independent provider feedback, underscores Waystar's role in solving the industry's most pressing financial challenges through its AI-powered platform.

Healthcare providers face significant financial headwinds, with hospitals spending more than $10 billion annually navigating complex payer authorization requirements. Industry data shows that 60% of all denials stem from front-end issues such as eligibility errors and missing authorizations. Waystar's patient access capabilities directly address these gaps by replacing manual effort with real-time, actionable intelligence and autonomous workflows that deliver meaningful ROI.

"Waystar is honored to be recognized by healthcare providers for the impact of our AI-powered platform and our commitment to enduring client partnerships," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Waystar delivers proven outcomes that help providers get paid faster and more accurately, while creating a simpler, more transparent experience for providers and patients."

Waystar's platform is differentiated by the rapid deployment and adoption of Waystar AltitudeAI™, which leverages one of the largest and most valuable healthcare payment datasets in the U.S. — bringing together proprietary financial, clinical, and administrative intelligence at scale.

Waystar is setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency by unifying pre-service activities into a single, seamless workflow. By integrating real-time visibility into insurance coverage with automated authorization, healthcare organizations can achieve a 55% reduction in eligibility-related denials and up to 90% auto-approval rates on prior authorizations — increasing provider revenue while enhancing patient access to care.

Waystar also captures revenue that might otherwise be lost by helping providers uncover unknown insurance coverage before care begins — achieving up to a 55% discovery rate for patients previously deemed uninsured. Combined with pre-service estimation, providers can set clear cost expectations — accelerating collections, protecting revenue, and improving the patient experience.

With more than a decade of consecutive Best in KLAS recognition, Waystar continues to set the standard for healthcare payments by delivering AI-powered innovation and proven outcomes that providers need to thrive in an increasingly complex environment.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com .

