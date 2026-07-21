Waystar Earns Overall "A" Rating from KLAS for Revenue Cycle Suites, Cementing Its Platform Advantage in a Fragmented Market

Report finds that clients using multiple Waystar capabilities achieve the strongest outcomes, highlighting the value of a single, connected platform

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that it earned an overall "A" satisfaction score among revenue cycle management (RCM) platform vendors in KLAS Research's inaugural Revenue Cycle Management Suites 2026 report. The study examines the experiences of "deep adopters," which KLAS defines as healthcare organizations using at least three distinct RCM technology solutions from a single vendor.

As healthcare organizations confront rising administrative costs and mounting payer complexity, end-to-end platforms provide a distinct advantage over disconnected point solutions. KLAS found that Waystar clients were the most likely to report lower cost-to-collect and improved collections performance, with 76%–100% of interviewed clients reporting those outcomes.

"Intelligent, connected platforms are shaping the future of the revenue cycle," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Waystar's scale, differentiated proprietary data, and advanced AI capabilities connect workflows across the payment journey, so clients see more value with each solution they adopt. These findings reinforce the durability of our platform advantage and our ability to turn it into meaningful financial outcomes for providers."

More broadly, KLAS found that vendor consolidation and stronger vendor partnerships were the top reasons for adopting integrated RCM suites, with 57% of respondents citing each. Deep adopters also reported improved workflow efficiency and faster cash collections. Clients attributed these gains in part to integrations that streamline operations and enable them to work through a single, connected platform.

Waystar clients highlighted the company's partnership-oriented approach and its ability to continuously identify opportunities to improve revenue cycle workflows. Waystar also scored above the market average for both strategic partnership and continual suite improvement, reflecting the company's ability to drive innovation and value across its platform over time.

Read the full report here.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future of the revenue cycle, the anticipated benefits, value, and competitive advantages of Waystar's platform, and Waystar's ability to deliver financial and operational outcomes for its clients. Forward-looking statements are based on Waystar's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include those described under "Risk Factors" in Waystar's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Waystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Waystar