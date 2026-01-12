Waystar Introduces Agentic AI to Advance Toward the Autonomous Revenue Cycle

Extends the impact of Waystar AltitudeAI, which has prevented $15.5 billion in denials in under one year

Leverages a unique combination of proprietary data from more than 7.5 billion annual transactions and one in three U.S. hospital discharges

LEHI, Utah, and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced the introduction of agentic intelligence to its cloud-native platform. This milestone expands Waystar's innovation roadmap and highlights the differentiated power of Waystar AltitudeAI™, fueled by the industry's only data network that unifies proprietary clinical, financial, and administrative intelligence at scale.

Agentic intelligence represents the next evolution of Waystar's platform. The company is advancing its ambitious vision for industry transformation by building the autonomous revenue cycle, powered by a dynamic, end-to-end agentic network that continuously acts within workflows, executes defined tasks, and learns from outcomes with minimal intervention. Fueled by more than 7.5 billion annual transactions and one in three U.S. hospital discharges, Waystar's connected AI ecosystem helps eliminate friction in healthcare payments and activates the right AI at the right time to address providers' most pressing priorities.

"Waystar AltitudeAI prevented billions of dollars in denials last year," said Matt Hawkins, Waystar Chief Executive Officer. "With that momentum, agentic AI built on an unparalleled proprietary dataset accelerates our vision for the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle platform and advances our mission to simplify healthcare payments for providers and their patients."

Waystar AltitudeAI agent-powered workflows will expand the self-learning innovation engine and unlock new capabilities and stronger client outcomes, including the following:

Expedite prior authorizations through proactive clinical justification to ensure more accurate reimbursement

Prevent denials through integrated documentation, coding, and charge capture revenue protection to drive faster, more predictable cash flow

Recommend corrections automatically based on historical denial insights to create clean, accurate, and compliant claims

Accelerate recovery through intelligence-powered clinical appeals to drive higher productivity with lower costs

Agentic Intelligence in Action

Waystar marks a meaningful milestone on the path toward the autonomous revenue cycle with a new agentic AI workflow that reduces administrative burden and will help relieve nurse burnout as health systems plan for widespread nursing shortages by 2030. This milestone represents the next step in Waystar's broader innovation roadmap, with additional agentic intelligence planned to expand automation across the revenue cycle.

Clinical documentation integrity plays a critical role in accurate reimbursement, but it creates manual work across chart review, documentation validation, and correction requests that require clinical oversight before submitting charges.

In seconds, Waystar's agentic AI analyzes the full medical record, prioritizes the most relevant 30,000 data points through advanced reasoning, and automatically pre-populates requests for correction with supporting clinical context. Early results show an approximately 40% reduction in manual correction workload, allowing providers to move faster with greater confidence and focus on higher-value clinical work.

Building on more than a decade of AI innovation, Waystar accelerated its efforts over the past year to address rising denial rates and the billions providers spend annually to combat them. Following the launch and rapid adoption of Waystar AltitudeAI, including the industry's first generative AI capabilities targeting denial prevention and recovery, Waystar clients have prevented $15.5 billion in claims that would have otherwise been denied, achieved 95% time savings, and increased denial overturn rates by double digits.

Waystar will further discuss its innovation strategy during Matt Hawkins' presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in Waystar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Waystar has no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves over 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 7.5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $2.4 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 60% of U.S. patients and one in three U.S. hospital discharges. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]

Investor Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Waystar