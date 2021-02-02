Waystar Named Best in KLAS for Claims and Clearinghouses

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of healthcare payments software, received top honors in the 2021 Best in KLAS report for the Claims and Clearinghouse segment . The Best in KLAS designation recognizes outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care and is reserved for the software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. Waystar's cloud-based technology empowers providers in every care setting to simplify and unify healthcare payments, freeing up time and resources for improved care and creating a more transparent, positive patient financial experience.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms," said Adam Gale, KLAS President. "Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers annually in preparation of the Best in KLAS report. Based on interviews representing the opinions of healthcare professionals, Waystar's technology was top ranked for claims and clearinghouse services, measuring above average in key performance categories.

"Healthcare providers have faced incredible challenges over the past year, and we're grateful to have been able to support our clients by helping their financial and administrative processes work as efficiently as possible. When payments workflows are automated and optimized, providers are empowered to focus on delivering their best patient and community care," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "We are honored by the recognition from KLAS and those they interviewed, and we look forward to working hard this year to provide our clients with ever-improving solutions and support."

Waystar provides top-rated client support and end-to-end revenue cycle technology to more than 475,000 providers across every setting of care, including more than 750 hospitals and health system clients. Waystar's platform enables healthcare organizations to navigate reimbursement complexity, optimize revenue and adapt to the rise of patient consumerism.

About Waystar

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. Waystar products have won Best in KLAS® every year since 2010 and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book™ surveys since 2012. The Waystar platform supports more than 475,000 providers, 750 health systems and hospitals, and 6,000 payers and health plans. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

