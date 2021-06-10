Waystar Partners with INROADS, Launches Internship Program to Improve Access to Career Pathways in Healthcare Technology

CHICAGO and LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of healthcare payments software, today announced a multi-year partnership with INROADS, a nonprofit organization committed to building long-term career pathways for diverse and underrepresented talent. As part of the collaboration, Waystar is launching an internship program that will empower students from local colleges and universities to find meaningful careers in the healthcare technology industry.

With the global healthcare IT market continuing to grow at an exponential rate and digital transformation across all industries accelerating, demand for tech talent is at an all-time high. Hiring, developing and retaining professionals from diverse talent pools is a source of competitive advantage as businesses look to close the tech talent gap within their organizations.

During the 10-week program, Waystar will provide eligible students with salaried internships, as well as comprehensive mentoring and leadership development opportunities. Each student will have access to learn industry-relevant technical skills across various departments.

"We know that diversity in the workforce fuels innovation and business growth ," said Kimberly Sisnett, Chief People Officer of Waystar. "Expanding the pool of talent is key for increasing representation in software technology and building more resilient, innovative organizations. We could not be more proud to partner with INROADS to reinforce our company's commitment to hiring talent with diverse perspectives and backgrounds."

The INROADS internship program will run from June through August 2021. Students will have the opportunity to complete the internship in-person at Waystar's corporate headquarters, fully online or through a hybrid option.

"We are delighted to work with Waystar and unlock opportunities for underrepresented, high performing undergraduate students," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO of INROADS, Inc. "Waystar's internship program is a great example of how companies, workforce development organizations and local universities can come together to build a pipeline of diverse talent across all industries."

Waystar's partnership with INROADS builds on the company's current initiatives aimed at cultivating, recruiting and hiring diverse and underrepresented talent in the healthcare technology industry. In addition to INROADS, Waystar is also a proud partner of Code Louisville, a program dedicated to helping people kick start their careers in tech. Through its partnership with nonprofit Bit502, Waystar also offers apprenticeships for those looking to learn on the job while earning their Associate's Degrees from local community colleges.

