Waystar Recognized as Inc. Best in Business for AI

Award reflects Waystar's AI leadership and proven ability to deliver meaningful client ROI at scale

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced it has been named an Inc. Best in Business honoree. Inc. recognized Waystar in the Best AI Implementation category for excellence in AI execution and demonstrable business impact.

The distinction underscores the rapid market adoption of Waystar AltitudeAI™, the company's suite of AI capabilities powering automation across the revenue cycle. Since launching AltitudeAI, Waystar clients have prevented $15.5 billion in denials, achieved 95% time savings in denial prevention workflows, and increased denial overturn rates by double digits.

"This recognition reflects the meaningful progress our clients are experiencing with Waystar AltitudeAI," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "We are focused on what's ahead — advancing our vision for the industry's first autonomous revenue cycle and our mission to simplify healthcare payments for providers and their patients."

Waystar's AI advantage is rooted in a mission-critical system of record, embedded directly in the flow of dollars, decisions, and denials, where AI agents act on behalf of providers to resolve issues and close the loop on payment. It is powered by a proprietary data asset that unifies financial, clinical, and administrative intelligence at scale. Waystar's self-reinforcing models learn from every claim, denial, and payment—revealing patterns that new market entrants cannot replicate.

Advocate Health, a large nonprofit health system with a broad footprint across the Midwest and Southeast, leverages Waystar's software platform to streamline administrative workflows and support growth at scale. "[Waystar AltitudeAI] is a huge win-win for our organization and a win for our patients who ultimately get the best service. Advocate Health is continually growing at a very fast rate, and we need technology to come alongside and help us scale," said Jonathan Johnson, Associate Vice President of Pre-Arrival Services at Advocate Health.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor entrepreneurial excellence and superior execution. Each submission is carefully reviewed by Inc.'s editorial team, with honorees selected in the award categories that deliver impactful results for their industries, clients, and future growth.

