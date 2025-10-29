Waystar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Q3 revenue growth of 12% year-over-year

Q3 net income of $30.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $67.8 million

Q3 net income margin of 11%; adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%

Raising revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Waystar delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth and strong margins, outpacing our guidance on both measures," said Matt Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Waystar. "Our integration of Iodine Software is well underway, enhancing Waystar's AI-powered platform and unlocking new opportunities to drive profitable growth. Continuing demand and focused execution reinforce our confidence in raising our full-year guidance."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $268.7 million, up 12% year-over-year

Net income of $30.6 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.17, and net income margin of 11%

Non-GAAP net income of $67.8 million and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.37

Adjusted EBITDA of $112.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%

Cash flow from operations of $82 million and unlevered free cash flow of $96 million

Key Metrics and Revenue Disaggregation

1,306 clients contributed over $100,000 in LTM revenue, up 11% year-over-year

Net revenue retention rate (NRR) of 113%

Subscription revenue of $134.5 million, up 14% year-over-year

Volume-based revenue of $132.3 million, up 10% year-over-year

Financial Outlook

As of October 29, 2025, Waystar provides the following guidance for its full fiscal year 2025.1

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.085 billion and $1.093 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $451 million and $455 million

Non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $271 million and $274 million

Diluted non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $1.46 and $1.47

Webcast Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. We present non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and unlevered free cash flow are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as measures of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments, and debt service requirements. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics are defined below:

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income / (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense / (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, costs related to amended debt agreements and IPO and secondary offering costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income / (loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income / (loss) Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income / (loss) excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, asset and lease impairments, costs related to our IPO, and the Secondary Offerings, and costs related to amended debt agreements and amortization of intangibles. The tax effects of the adjustments are calculated using a management estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21%, which is based on our statutory federal tax rate and provides consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period specific items. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP net income, our estimate tax rate on non-GAAP net income may differ from our GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per share is shown on both a basic and diluted basis and is defined as non-GAAP net income divided by the basic or diluted weighted-average shares, respectively.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

We define unlevered free cash flow as cash from operations plus cash interest paid less capital expenses.

Net Debt

We define net debt as the sum of the current portion of long-term debt, long-term debt, and accounts receivable securitization less cash and equivalents and investment securities.

Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio

We define adjusted net leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA over the preceding twelve months.

Key Performance Metrics

Net Revenue Retention Rate

Our Net Revenue Retention Rate compares twelve months of client invoices for our solutions at two period end dates. To calculate our Net Revenue Retention Rate, we first accumulate the total amount invoiced during the twelve months ending with the prior period-end or Prior Period Invoices. We then calculate the total amount invoiced to those same clients for the twelve months ending with the current period-end, or Current Period Invoices. Current Period Invoices are inclusive of upsell, downsell, pricing changes, clients that cancel or chose not to renew, and discontinued solutions with continuing clients. The Net Revenue Retention Rate is then calculated by dividing the Current Period Invoices by the Prior Period Invoices. Our total invoices included in the analysis are greater than 98% of reported revenue. We use Net Revenue Retention Rate to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Acquired businesses are included in the last-twelve-month Net Revenue Retention Rate in the ninth quarter after acquisition, which is the earliest point that comparable post-acquisition invoices are available for both the current and prior twelve-month period.

Customer Count with >$100,000 of Revenue

We regularly monitor and review our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue.

Our count of clients who generate more than $100,000 of revenue is based on an accumulation of the amounts invoiced to clients over the preceding twelve months. The invoices for acquired clients are included starting in the first full calendar quarter after the date of acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, statements regarding Waystar's expectations relating to future operating results and financial position, including full year 2025, and future periods; the performance of our new product offerings; our industry and market opportunities, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins and profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources and other financial and operating information. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," "outlook," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release, including the discussion of outlook for full fiscal year 2025.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. The following factors are among those that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: our operation in a highly competitive industry; our ability to retain our existing clients and attract new clients; our ability to successfully execute on our business strategies in order to grow; our ability to accurately assess the risks related to acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses (including the acquisition of Iodine Software); our ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships; the growth and success of our clients and overall healthcare transaction volumes; consolidation in the healthcare industry; our selling cycle of variable length to secure new client agreements; our implementation cycle that is dependent on our clients' timing and resources; our dependence on our senior management team and certain key employees, and our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of our total addressable market; our ability to develop and market new solutions, or enhance our existing solutions, to respond to technological changes, or evolving industry standards; the interoperability, connectivity, and integration of our solutions with our clients' and their vendors' networks and infrastructures; the performance and reliability of internet, mobile, and other infrastructure; the consequences if we cannot obtain, process, use, disclose, or distribute the highly regulated data we require to provide our solutions; our reliance on certain third-party vendors and providers; any errors or malfunctions in our products and solutions; failure by our clients to obtain proper permissions or provide us with accurate and appropriate information; the potential for embezzlement, identity theft, or other similar illegal behavior by our employees or vendors, and a failure of our employees or vendors to observe quality standards or adhere to environmental, social, and governance standards; our compliance with the applicable rules of the National Automated Clearing House Association and the applicable requirements of card networks; increases in card network fees and other changes to fee arrangements; the effect of payer and provider conduct which we cannot control; privacy concerns and security breaches or incidents relating to our platform; the complex and evolving laws and regulations regarding privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to use or license data and integrate third-party technologies; our use of "open source" software; legal proceedings initiated by third parties alleging that we are infringing or otherwise violating their intellectual property rights; claims that our employees, consultants, or independent contractors have wrongfully used or disclosed confidential information of third parties; the heavily regulated industry in which we conduct business; the uncertain and evolving healthcare regulatory and political framework; healthcare laws and data privacy and security laws and regulations governing our processing of personal information; reduced revenues in response to changes to the healthcare regulatory landscape; legal, regulatory, and other proceedings that could result in adverse outcomes; consumer protection laws and regulations; contractual obligations requiring compliance with certain provisions of the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws and regulations; existing laws that regulate our ability to engage in certain marketing activities; our full compliance with website accessibility standards; any changes in our tax rates, the adoption of new tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities; limitations on our ability to use our net operating losses to offset future taxable income; losses due to asset impairment charges; restrictive covenants in the agreements governing our credit facilities; interest rate fluctuations; unavailability of additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions; actions of certain of our significant investors, who may have different interests than the interests of other holders of our securities; our status as an "emerging growth company" and whether the reduced disclosure requirements applicable to "emerging growth companies" will make our common stock less attractive to investors; and each of the other factors discussed under the heading of "Risk Factors" in the Company's 10K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 18, 2025, and in other reports filed with the SEC, all of which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.waystar.com.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 17 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

1We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share guidance included above to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), transaction-related expenses, and certain fair value measurements, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Waystar Holding Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data)









Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue 268,651

240,112

795,740

699,447 Operating expenses













Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses) 85,136

80,545

255,525

236,188 Sales and marketing 45,158

38,450

128,805

117,945 General and administrative 32,422

22,704

84,914

88,794 Research and development 12,403

11,082

36,103

37,303 Depreciation and amortization 33,300

60,185

100,106

148,635 Total operating expenses 208,419

212,966

605,453

628,865 Income from operations 60,232

27,146

190,287

70,582 Other expense













Interest expense (16,613)

(17,752)

(52,195)

(122,759) Related party interest expense (902)

(707)

(2,475)

(3,425) Income/(loss) before income taxes 42,717

8,687

135,617

(55,602) Income tax expense/(benefit) 12,069

3,274

43,516

(17,398) Net income/(loss) 30,648

5,413

92,101

(38,204) Net income/(loss) per share:













Basic 0.18

0.03

0.53

(0.27) Diluted 0.17

0.03

0.51

(0.27) Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic 174,352,079

171,578,311

173,388,077

142,367,458 Diluted 181,240,033

176,181,511

181,165,738

142,367,458

Waystar Holding Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for share and per share data)









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,056

$ 182,133 Restricted cash 24,301

22,449 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,895 at September 30, 2025

and $5,885 at December 31, 2024 145,675

145,235 Income tax receivable —

2,838 Prepaid expenses 20,557

14,414 Other current assets 1,993

3,972 Total current assets 613,582

371,041 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,172

46,731 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,026

10,820 Intangible assets, net 954,967

1,039,049 Goodwill 3,019,999

3,019,999 Deferred costs 90,131

82,815 Other long-term assets 8,479

6,549 Total assets $ 4,746,356

$ 4,577,004 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 51,401

$ 47,365 Accrued compensation 28,300

31,589 Aggregated funds payable 23,848

22,059 Other accrued expenses 26,757

15,930 Deferred revenue 9,018

10,527 Current portion of long-term debt 11,099

11,311 Related party current portion of long-term debt 569

357 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,687

5,591 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 973

904 Total current liabilities 157,652

145,633 Long-term liabilities





Deferred tax liability 123,034

100,523 Long-term debt, net, less current portion 1,158,411

1,185,411 Related party long-term debt, net, less current portion 55,783

35,211 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,855

13,133 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,549

11,290 Deferred revenue - long-term 5,385

5,739 Other long-term liabilities 1,091

278 Total liabilities 1,523,760

1,497,218 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock $0.01 par value - 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares

authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;

zero shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively —

— Common stock $0.01 par value - 2,500,000,000 and 2,500,000,000 shares

authorized at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;

174,667,840 and 172,108,240 shares issued and outstanding at September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,747

1,722 Additional paid-in capital 3,350,190

3,298,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (542)

881 Accumulated deficit (128,799)

(220,900) Total stockholders' equity 3,222,596

3,079,786 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,746,356

$ 4,577,004

Waystar Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income/(loss) $ 92,101

$ (38,204) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities





Depreciation and amortization 100,106

148,635 Stock-based compensation 29,871

47,400 Provision for bad debt expense 2,605

1,642 Loss on extinguishment of debt 711

20,277 Deferred income taxes 22,959

(57,984) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,021

3,301 Other —

(99) Changes in:





Accounts receivable (3,045)

(13,445) Income tax refundable 2,838

2,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,980)

(1,714) Deferred costs (7,116)

(14,389) Other long-term assets (2,362)

(515) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,580

9,366 Deferred revenue (1,863)

(1,256) Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (1,387)

(244) Net cash provided by operating activities 243,039

104,998 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed

software costs (17,069)

(21,044) Purchase of investment securities (206,444)

— Proceeds from sale of investment securities 206,444

— Net cash used in investing activities (17,069)

(21,044) Cash flows from financing activities





Change in aggregated funds liability 1,789

7,433 Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts —

1,017,074 Payments of third-party IPO issuance costs —

(3,372) Repurchase of shares —

(844) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 22,439

1,488 Proceeds from issuances of debt, net of creditor fees —

545,209 Payments on debt (8,751)

(1,550,002) Third-party fees paid in connection with issuance of new debt —

(1,410) Finance lease liabilities paid (672)

(611) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,805

14,965 Increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 240,775

98,919 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash–beginning of period 204,582

45,428 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash–end of period $ 445,357

$ 144,347 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 59,303

$ 101,189 Cash taxes paid (refunds received), net 9,439

38,558 Non-cash investing and financing activities





Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable 539

586 Unpaid third-party IPO issuance costs —

50 Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Cash Accounts to Cash Flow Statement





Balance sheet





Cash and cash equivalents 421,056

127,125 Restricted cash 24,301

17,222 Total 445,357

144,347

Waystar Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss)

$ 30,648

$ 5,413

$ 92,101

$ (38,204) Interest expense

17,515

18,459

54,670

126,184 Income tax expense/(benefit)

12,069

3,274

43,516

(17,398) Depreciation and amortization

33,300

60,185

100,106

148,635 Stock-based compensation expense

11,597

7,903

29,871

47,400 Acquisition and integration costs

5,313

188

6,197

696 Costs related to amended debt agreements

649

106

649

12,876 IPO related and Secondary Offering expenses

1,372

109

4,571

2,114 Other (a)

240

1,040

1,320

1,040 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 112,703

$ 96,677

$ 333,001

$ 283,343 Revenue

$ 268,651

$ 240,112

$ 795,740

$ 699,447 Net income/(loss) margin

11.4 %

2.3 %

11.6 %

(5.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

42.0 %

40.3 %

41.8 %

40.5 %





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses) 85,136

80,545

255,525

236,188 Less Stock-based compensation expense (418)

(300)

(1,064)

(2,161) Less Acquisition and integration costs (3)

-

(3)

(31) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

(4)

-

(9) Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses), adjusted 84,715

80,241

254,458

233,987















Sales and marketing 45,158

38,450

128,805

117,945 Less Stock-based compensation expense (2,392)

(1,587)

(6,198)

(10,958) Less Acquisition and integration costs (79)

-

(79)



Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

94

-

(141) Sales and marketing, adjusted 42,687

36,957

122,528

106,846















General and administrative 32,422

22,704

84,914

88,794 Less Stock-based compensation expense (7,218)

(4,832)

(18,418)

(27,043) Less Acquisition and integration costs (5,119)

(86)

(5,778)

(272) Less Costs related to amended debt agreements (649)

(106)

(649)

(12,876) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses (1,372)

(200)

(4,571)

(1,956) Less Other (a) (240)

(1,040)

(1,320)

(1,040) General and administrative, adjusted 17,824

16,440

54,178

45,607















Research and development 12,403

11,082

36,103

37,303 Less Stock-based compensation expense (1,569)

(1,184)

(4,191)

(7,238) Less Acquisition and integration costs (112)

(102)

(337)

(393) Less IPO and Secondary Offering expenses -

1

-

(8) Research and development, adjusted 10,722

9,797

31,575

29,664















Depreciation and amortization 33,300

60,185

100,106

148,635 Less Other (a) -

(15,776)

-

(15,776) Less Intangible amortization (27,851)

(39,080)

(84,081)

(117,240) Depreciation and amortization, adjusted 5,449

5,329

16,025

15,619















Income tax expense/(benefit) 12,069

3,274

43,516

(17,398) Plus Tax effect of adjustments 9,875

13,482

26,605

41,400 Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted 21,944

16,756

70,121

24,002





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income/(loss)

$ 30,648

$ 5,413

$ 92,101

$ (38,204) Stock based compensation

11,597

7,903

29,871

47,400 Acquisition and integration costs

5,313

188

6,197

696 Costs related to amended debt agreements

649

106

649

12,876 IPO and Secondary Offering expenses

1,372

109

4,571

2,114 Other (a)

240

16,816

1,320

16,816 Intangible amortization

27,851

39,080

84,081

117,240 Tax effect of adjustments

(9,875)

(13,482)

(26,605)

(41,400) Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

$ 67,795

$ 56,133

$ 192,185

$ 117,538

















Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share:















Basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 1.11

$ 0.83 Diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.32

$ 1.06

$ 0.80 Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

174,352,079

171,578,311

173,388,077

142,367,458 Diluted

181,240,033

176,181,511

181,165,738

146,843,861





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office totaling $0.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively, and executive severance totaling $0.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office.

Waystar Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (unaudited)







Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,030

78,818 243,039

104,998 Interest paid 19,558

18,925 59,303

101,189 Purchase of PP&E and capitalization of internally developed software costs (5,876)

(8,616) (17,069)

(21,044) Unlevered free cash flow 95,712

89,127 285,273

185,143

Waystar Reconciliation of Net Debt (in thousands) (unaudited)





September 30,

2025

2024 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, current 11,668

12,909 First lien term loan facility outstanding debt, net of current portion 1,143,127

1,153,864 Receivables facility outstanding debt 80,000

80,000 Cash and cash equivalents (421,056)

(127,125) Net debt 813,739

1,119,648







Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 433,154

369,587







Adjusted Gross leverage ratio 2.9x

3.4x Adjusted Net leverage ratio 1.9x

3.0x

Waystar Reconciliation of Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

TTM

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2025 Net income/(loss) 30,648

32,184

29,269

19,079

111,180 Interest expense 17,515

18,255

18,900

20,086

74,756 Income tax expense/(benefit) 12,069

14,407

17,040

13,978

57,494 Depreciation and amortization 33,300

33,426

33,380

37,996

138,102 Stock-based compensation expense 11,597

11,530

6,744

7,037

36,908 Acquisition and integration costs 5,313

655

229

163

6,360 Costs related to amended debt agreements 649

-

-

1,262

1,911 IPO and Secondary Offering expenses 1,372

1,769

1,430

26

4,597 Other (a) 240

326

754

526

1,846 Adjusted EBITDA 112,703

112,552

107,746

100,153

433,154





(a) Adjustments relate to additional lease costs due to the relocation of our Louisville office and executive severance.

