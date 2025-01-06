Waystar to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT. Waystar will provide a live webcast of the event on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events . A recording will also be available on the site after the event.

About Waystar

Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 5 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.2 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com .

Investor Contact

Sandy Draper

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Lee

[email protected]

SOURCE Waystar