Waystar to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Waystar

Dec 29, 2025, 09:00 ET

LEHI, Utah and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. PT.

Waystar will provide a live webcast of the presentation on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.waystar.com/news-events/events. A recording will also be available on the site after the event.

About Waystar
Waystar's mission-critical software is purpose-built to simplify healthcare payments so providers can prioritize patient care and optimize their financial performance. Waystar serves approximately 30,000 clients, representing over 1 million distinct providers, including 16 of 20 institutions on the U.S. News Best Hospitals list. Waystar's enterprise-grade platform annually processes over 6 billion healthcare payment transactions, including over $1.8 trillion in annual gross claims and spanning approximately 50% of U.S. patients. Waystar strives to transform healthcare payments so providers can focus on what matters most: their patients and communities. Discover the way forward at waystar.com.

Media Contact 
Kristin Lee
[email protected] 

Investor Contact
Sue Dooley
[email protected]  

SOURCE Waystar

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Waystar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Waystar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Matt Hawkins and ...
Waystar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Waystar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Waystar Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: WAY), a provider of leading healthcare payment software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Insurance

Health Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics