WB Engineers+Consultants Attends AMPLIFY A|E|C Conference in Salt Lake City

Recently, WB Engineers+Consultants participated in AMPLIFY A|E|C 2024, the premier marketing, business development, and leadership conference for the architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) industries. The event, hosted by the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), was held from July 24-26 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. This was in addition to SMPS' Liberty Ball, which they attended on June 13th.

WB Engineers+Consultants celebrated several notable achievements. On a national level, the firm was honored with the National Merit Award in the Holiday category for their 2023 Valentine's Day campaign. Additionally, they won the New York Award for Excellence in the Holiday category for the same Valentine's Day campaign, as well as the New York Merit Award for their campaign promoting their webinars, showcasing the firm's commitment to engaging and informative content. With these two recent additions, WB Engineers+Consultants' marketing team has now been recognized with 15 marketing awards.

"What makes this campaign- and all of our campaigns- great is the fun we have making them." said Julie Pampuch a Managing Principal and head of marketing and business development at WB Engineers+Constultants. "WB's team is the best team in the business, it's quite simple".

The success of WB Engineers+Consultants' marketing initiatives can be attributed to their highly driven team. A notable example is their development of the WBNavigator, an interactive website tool that illustrates how MEP/FP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing/Fire Protection) and IT/AV/Security equipment integrate to make buildings functional and efficient. This tool not only demonstrates the firm's technical expertise but also enhances client understanding of complex systems, setting WB Engineers+Consultants apart in the industry.

