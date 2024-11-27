WB Engineers+Consultants Celebrates 25 Years of Giving Back with Casino Night for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, WB Engineers+Consultants marked its 25th anniversary with another successful Casino Night in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Hosted in the firm's Washington DC office, the annual event has become a beloved tradition, raising over $5,000 over the years to contribute to life-saving research and support programs for those affected by blood cancer.

The office transformed into a full-fledged casino for the evening, featuring Craps, Blackjack, and Texas Hold 'Em tables. Guests also enjoyed a karaoke stage that added to the lively atmosphere, offering attendees the opportunity to showcase their vocal talents. It was a packed crowd - including many industry leaders and long-time supporters of WB Engineers+Consultants – making this year's Casino Night the most successful in the event's seven-year history.

"Philanthropy doesn't have to be routine—it can bring people together in unique ways," said Bart Stewart, Managing Director of the Washington, DC office.

As a leader in the life sciences and critical facilities industries, WB Engineers+Consultants is deeply committed to making a positive impact beyond their daily work. The firm's 25-year journey highlights building trusted advisor relationships and aligning professional contributions with community-focused initiatives.

"We come to work every day knowing that the work we do has a purpose: leaving the world better than we found it," remarked Michael Quigley, Chief Operating Officer. "We've always believed the work goes beyond our office walls."

WB Engineers+Consultants' annual Casino Night exemplifies their decision to both innovation and giving back. The firm plans to continue this meaningful tradition next year, reinforcing their commitment to the fight against blood cancers. For more information about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and its mission, visit https://www.lls.org/.

