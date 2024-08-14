WBC Honorary Champion Bridger Walker Joins Inaugural Amazing Thailand Muay Thai Summer Camp 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazing Thailand Muay Thai Summer Camp 2024, held from July 16 to 28, offered an enriching two-week program of Muay Thai training and cultural experiences. A key highlight was the participation of WBC Honorary Champion Bridger Walker, celebrated for his heroic act at age six.

The camp was organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in partnership with the World Boxing Council (WBC) MuayThai, EVA Air, and See My Thailand travel agency. It featured Muay Thai training sessions led by top trainers, allowing participants to enhance their skills through intensive practice and expert guidance.

Beyond training, attendees engaged in cultural activities and local excursions, gaining a deeper appreciation of Thailand's rich heritage. Experiences included watching live Muay Thai matches at Ratchadamnoen and Lumpinee Stadiums, visiting famous landmarks, and participating in the sacred Wai Kru ceremony and certificate ceremony in Ayutthaya. These activities enriched their understanding of Thai culture and fostered global camaraderie.

Bridger Walker, known worldwide for saving his younger sister from a dog attack, brought an inspiring presence to the camp. His bravery and passion for Muay Thai deeply resonated with attendees, adding motivation to the camp.

The inaugural camp welcomed 50 participants from the USA, comprising American children aged 6 to 17, accompanied by parents or guardians. The program provided a safe environment for young participants to learn Muay Thai, gain confidence, and experience Thai culture, fostering discipline and cultural awareness.

Inspired by the camp's success, TAT is considering expanding the initiative to other regions, with plans to potentially extend future camps. The focus is on attracting participants from Latin America, including Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Marketing activities will begin in January, providing ample time for parents and guardians to plan for the summer camp.

For more information about the Amazing Thailand Muay Thai Summer Camp and future events, please contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand Los Angeles office at [email protected].

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was established in 1960 by the Royal Thai Government for tourism promotion. With a US presence since 1965, TAT operates offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit Thailandinsider.com.

