WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV Returns with Their 2nd Annual Women MEAN Business Summits Highlighting Strength in Synergy for Women Entrepreneurs

Two Regional Summits Will Deliver Expert-Led Programming and Peer Networking Designed to Drive Growth, Visibility, and Opportunity for Women-owned Businesses

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) Metro NY and Greater DMV, the Regional Partner Organization (RPO) of Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading advocate for women-owned businesses, invite entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, and decision-makers to their highly anticipated Women MEAN Business Summits this March, the region's premier gatherings focused on advancing women-owned businesses. As the regional organizations authorized to provide WBENC certification, the gold standard for women-owned businesses, WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV serve as trusted facilitators, connecting enterprises with major corporations, capital, and growth opportunities across both regions.

The two summits will take place on:

March 6, 2026 , 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

March 20, 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino , Washington DC

As more women entrepreneurs navigate a rapidly evolving economic and corporate landscape, the Women MEAN Business Summits arrive at a pivotal moment, offering direct access to influential leaders, buyers, and decision-makers across key industries. Designed for women business owners seeking growth, visibility, and meaningful connections, the summits place attendees at the center of opportunity within WBEC NYC DMV's expansive business ecosystem.

"WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV's upcoming summits directly reflect our commitment to accelerating the success of women-owned businesses through access, advocacy, and opportunity," says Leandra Joseph, WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV Chief Operating Officer. "We serve as a critical bridge, connecting our certified women-owned businesses to strategic relationships, educational programming, and recognition needed to compete and grow in their respective industries while strengthening a thriving business ecosystem. When women entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and community leaders come together, there is true strength in synergy. Through both summits, we are proud to create impactful opportunities for collaboration and leadership development at a time when access to these resources matters most."

Centered on the theme "Strength in Synergy," the events will highlight the power of collaboration between women entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and industry leaders to unlock new opportunities for growth. The summits will feature a robust lineup of more than twenty panel discussions and breakout sessions offering real-world insights for business at every stage, including:

Camille Burns, CEO of the Women President Organization (WPO), leading a worldwide community of successful entrepreneurs, helping them scale multimillion-dollar businesses through advanced peer learning

Angela Dingle, CEO of Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), leading the national nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of women entrepreneurs, strengthening their impact on our nation's public policy, creating economic opportunities, and forging alliances with other business organizations

Chinyere Hubbard, President & CEO of the DC Chamber of Commerce, leading development of programs and services that position the Chamber as a valuable resource and leading advocate for businesses throughout DC

Margery Kraus, Founder & Executive Chairman at APCO, a globally recognized master storyteller and communications innovator, leading the advisory and advocacy consultancy headquartered in Washington, DC, specializing in public affairs, communications, and business consulting for major multinationals

Stephanie Scott-Bradshaw, Founder and Communicator-in-Chief at First and Last PR, an award-winning communications agency specializing in public relations, influencer partnerships, social media marketing, and experiential events for beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands

Wendy Shen, President and CEO of FLOMO/Nygala Corporation, an international powerhouse of product development, manufacturing, logistics, and global sourcing for high-quality products spanning party supplies, stationery, home decor, and more

Attendees will gain clarity on local and federal business dynamics, practical strategies to strengthen revenue-driving partnerships, and guidance on refining or evolving their business models. With town-hall-style sessions, interactive workshops, and expo experiences, the Women MEAN Business Summits provide multiple opportunities for connection and collaboration throughout the day.

The events will also feature the Women MEAN Business Marketplace, showcasing a range of service- and product-based businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to build meaningful connections and engage with buyers and partners.

Through enriching educational programs, networking opportunities, and recognition initiatives, the WBEC NY and Greater DMV organization collectively supports certified enterprises that represent more than $132 billion in total revenue across the Metro NY and Greater DMV regions, demonstrating the economic impact of women-owned businesses.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural Women MEAN Business Summits, this year's events are designed to deliver even greater value, ensuring attendees leave with the tools, connections, and insights needed to move their businesses forward. Admission for the Metro NY and Greater DMV summits starts at $199, with ticket options available for certified WBEs, non-certified WBEs, exhibitors, and corporate members. Attendees can view full ticket details and register online via Eventbrite: Metro NY and Greater DMV.

For more information on the WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV Women MEAN Business Summits or to learn how to become WBEC-certified, please visit https://wbecnydmv.org/

About WBEC Metro NY

WBEC Metro NY is a dynamic community of over 1,900 certified women-owned businesses, building on their success through mutually beneficial partnerships with Fortune 1000 corporations and other WBEs gold standard in diversity certification at the regional level, and serve as an advocate for certified women-owned businesses in Southern Connecticut, New York and Northern New Jersey offering them tools, resources, information, educational programs, matchmaking, meet & greet and networking opportunities and recognition.

About WBEC Greater DMV

WBEC Greater DMV is a dynamic community of more than 1,100 certified women-owned businesses dedicated to advancing growth through mutually beneficial partnerships with Fortune 1000 corporations and fellow women business enterprises (WBEs). As the regional partner organization for the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC Greater DMV provides WBENC certification, the gold standard in supplier diversity, and serves as a leading advocate for women-owned businesses across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Through access to tools, resources, educational programming, matchmaking opportunities, networking events, and recognition, WBEC Greater DMV empowers certified businesses to compete, succeed, and scale.

