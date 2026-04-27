Women Business Enterprise Council New York and Greater DMV Names Diana Domenech as President and CEO Signaling a New Chapter of Growth and Impact

Domenech Brings Over Two Decades of Leadership to Advance Content, Community and Connections for Women-Owned Businesses Across Metro NY and Greater DMV

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) Metro New York and Greater DMV has announced the appointment of Diana Domenech as President and CEO, ushering in a new era of strategic leadership, collaboration, and expanded opportunity for women-owned businesses across both regions. Women-owned businesses are not just participants in the economy - they are essential to how it adapts and grows, and WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV is committed to ensuring they have the relationships, resources and opportunities to lead.

Diana Domenech, President and CEO of WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV

A veteran in corporate supplier diversity strategy with more than two decades of experience, Domenech brings both institutional knowledge and executive-level vision to the role. She has served WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV as a corporate partner, board member, secretary, treasurer, and certified WBE. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the organization, as it builds on a strong foundation while positioning for its next phase of growth and influence.

WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV are Regional Partner Organizations (RPO) of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's gold standard in certification and leading advocate for women-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders.

Domenech's career reflects a powerful trajectory from operational leadership to enterprise level strategic leadership. She began her work in vendor diversity working at JPMorgan Chase in 2005 and went on to lead global strategy there, while she also chaired the Financial Services Roundtable for Supplier Diversity (FSRSD). She continued her leadership at AIG, where she further advanced inclusive procurement practices and drove initiatives that expanded access for diverse suppliers.

"WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV has long been a catalyst for opportunity and growth," said Domenech. "I'm honored to step into this role at such an important time and to help expand access, strengthen connections, and ensure women-owned businesses are positioned not just to participate, but to lead in today's evolving economy."

"We're excited to welcome Diana as President of WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV," said Leandra Joseph, Chief Operating Officer. "She is a transformational leader whose experience, vision, and deep commitment to our mission will guide the organization forward. With Diana at the helm, we are confident in our continued momentum and our ability to expand impact for the women-owned businesses we serve."

As President & CEO, Domenech will advance the organization's three core areas of focus: delivering business content, building WBE community, and providing connections for business opportunities. Her leadership will emphasize expanding corporate partnerships, increasing certification and engagement of women-owned business, and evolving programming to reflect emerging market opportunities including artificial intelligence, sustainable practices, and other industries shaping the economy. Central to her vision is a belief that certification is only the beginning and WBEC NY DMV is committed not just to getting women-owned businesses in the room but ensuring they succeed once they are there.

"Access remains one of the greatest challenges facing women entrepreneurs-access to capital, networks, and decision-makers," Domenech added. "Our focus is on breaking down those barriers while preparing our community for what's next. By integrating innovation, emerging industries, and forward-looking strategy into our programming, we will ensure women-owned businesses are equipped to compete, grow, and lead."

WBEC NY DMV connects women-owned businesses to relationships, resources, and opportunities they need to grow and compete. Under Domenech's leadership, the organization enters its next chapter poised for growth, driven by vision and an unwavering commitment to championing a more inclusive and dynamic business ecosystem across both regions.

Website: https://wbecnydmv.org/

Instagram: @wbecnycdmv

About WBEC Metro NY

WBEC Metro NY is a dynamic community of over 1,900 certified women-owned businesses, building on their success through mutually beneficial partnerships with Fortune 1000 corporations and fellow WBEs. As a Regional Partner Organization of WBENC, WBEC Metro NY delivers the gold standard in diversity certification at the regional level and serves as an advocate for certified women-owned businesses across Southern Connecticut, New York, and Northern New Jersey offering tools, resources, educational programming, matchmaking, networking opportunities, and recognition.

About WBEC Greater DMV

WBEC Greater DMV is a dynamic community of more than 1,100 certified women-owned businesses dedicated to advancing growth through mutually beneficial partnerships with Fortune 1000 corporations and fellow women business enterprises (WBEs). As the regional partner organization for the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), WBEC Greater DMV provides WBENC certification, the gold standard in supplier diversity, and serves as a leading advocate for women-owned businesses across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Through access to tools, resources, educational programming, matchmaking opportunities, networking events, and recognition, WBEC Greater DMV empowers certified businesses to compete, succeed, and scale.

SOURCE WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV Inc.