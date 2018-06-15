WCG Announces Collaboration with Women Deliver and Sponsorship of 6 Young Leaders

Women Deliver's Young Leaders Program trains, elevates, and empowers youth advocates to catalyze action for gender equality, including the sexual and reproductive health and rights of girls, women, and young people. The program provides youth advocates with the training and resources necessary to be meaningfully engaged, extend their influence, and actively shape the programs and policies that affect their lives. WCG sponsorship will include traveling to and attending the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver Canada, as well as participation in the Young Leader Digital University, Speakers Bureau, and opportunities to collaborate with WCG to educate and empower women and girls about sexual and reproductive health.

"WCG is thrilled to collaborate with these committed and passionate sexual and reproductive health advocates," said WCG Executive Director, Shannon Bledsoe. "They are all making a significant impact in their communities, and we look forward to building upon their excellent work to reach more young people with positive messages about sexual health."

About WCG: WCG is an international non-profit organization committed to empowering, educating and enabling women and girls to make informed choices and access critical reproductive health products and services. WCG's credentials in product introduction have made it a preferred partner of organizations looking to move products from laboratories and manufacturing plants to the women who need them. WCG excels at forming strategic partnerships to introduce and create access to new contraceptive methods around the world. WCG's quality and regulatory departments are experienced in the global registration of drugs and devices, and in aiding manufacturers to improve their processes to meet international best practices. We create options for women when it comes to their reproductive health — no matter where they live.

About Women Deliver: As a leading, global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women, Women Deliver brings together diverse voices and interests to drive progress for all, with a particular focus on maternal, sexual, and reproductive health and rights. Women Deliver builds capacity, shares solutions, and forges partnerships, together creating coalitions, communication, and action that spark political commitment and investment in girls and women.

