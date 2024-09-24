WCG Improves Clinical Trial Adjudication with Enhanced AIMS Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, is excited to announce the latest advancement in the WCG ClinSphere™ platform with the addition of an interactive adjudication model in its Adjudication Information Management System (AIMS®) solution. Specifically designed to simplify and streamline the adjudication process for clinical trials, AIMS improves efficiency, compliance, and data accuracy.

The new interactive adjudication model feature allows adjudication committee members to review all relevant clinical data for a subject within a single interactive screen, making review of lengthy subject data listings a thing of the past. Initially developed for use for adjudication within complex multiple myeloma trials, this application is now optimized for use across any therapeutic area and trial design. It is poised to become the new industry standard for clinical trial adjudication, addressing the growing complexity and volume of trials requiring expert adjudication.

"We are thrilled to offer a solution that not only improves operational efficiency but also ensures accuracy and compliance for clinical trial adjudication," said Mark McDonald, president, Review Solutions at WCG. "AIMS empowers clinical teams to navigate the adjudication process with ease, allowing for faster decision-making and better trial outcomes."

Key Features of the Enhancements to WCG's AIMS Solution:

Interactive Data Review (IDR): A new user interface providing an interactive and intuitive view of clinical trial data across a subject, including automatic data change flags, resulting in increased clarity for adjudicators.





Multi-Record Per Case Adjudication: Review multiple records or data points simultaneously to streamline decision-making and reduce human error.





Real-Time Reporting and Insights: Access real-time reports, ensuring up-to-date adjudication oversight and informed decision-making.





21 CFR Part 11 Compliance: Ensure regulatory compliance with a comprehensive audit trail and built-in validation.





Built-In DICOM Imaging Viewer & Redaction Tools: Facilitate secure and efficient review of medical images and sensitive trial data.

"We recognize the unique challenges sponsors face to meet the adjudication needs of increasingly complex clinical trials," added McDonald. "AIMS enhances not only the quality of adjudication but also the satisfaction of all stakeholders involved in the trial process."

To learn more about AIMS, visit https://www.wcgclinical.com/technologies/aims/.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

